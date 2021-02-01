The curious case of the exclusion of Hafeez





KARACHI:

Fawad Alam is back in Test competition for Pakistan and he is racking up races to prove that keeping him out was a big mistake made by many over the past decade. His return could have meant that the Pakistan Cricket Board had to learn its lesson that bringing in and expelling players on the basis of likes and dislikes was not the right way to go.

However, in the space of a few months, the CCP once again showed that it was less about merit than teaching players a lesson to challenge the status quo.

The Pakistani squad against South Africa for the upcoming T20I three-game series was announced on Sunday. While many domestic artists would be happy to see their names on the list, everyone wondered why the list didn’t include the versatile Mohammad Hafeez.

Now the new chief selector Muhammad Wasim, unlike many before him, did not use the excuse of age or bad form or someone better is on the squad or not. the right time and the right place, but he did indeed use an excuse not to name Hafeez.

According to Wasim, Hafeez is playing the T10 league and will not be able to return to Pakistan and join the bio-secure bubble in time. That leaves us with a question, did Hafeez really prefer T10 silver to the country?

Let’s look at Hafeez’s statement he made on January 20. “I am fully available for the T20I series [against South Africa] because my priority is always to play for Pakistan. I also received the NOC for the T10 League because it would not be in contradiction with Pakistan’s international commitments. I will also meet all requirements for bio-secure bubbles. “

Does the statement somewhere imply that he prefers T10 to Pakistan? No.

What does this imply then? For that, we will have to look at the meeting between the PCB officials and some actors with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and the latter is also supposed to be the supreme leader of the PCB.

Rumor has it that Hafeez and other senior players presented a case to Prime Minister Imran for struggling domestic players, which the PCB didn’t like. It was also reported that the players did not discuss the proposal with the CPC before presenting it to the PM.

For more context on the money versus playing for the country, cricketpakistan.com.pk reported that Hafeez had given up lucrative stints in Lanka Premier League and Caribbean Premier League to represent Pakistan, even after failing to receive central contract. While Hafeez could have made millions with the T20 leagues, he preferred to play for Pakistan for the peanuts.

To make things clearer, on the question of why Hafeez should have been part of the T20I team. Let’s look at his performance in 2020.

Hafeez has four years under his belt last year. The first he scored against Bangladesh in Lahore (67 not out), the second he scored against England in England (69 not out), the third came back against England in the next T20 (an unbeaten 89) , and the last was a 99 not score against New Zealand recently.

Other than the 50s he has scored with an average of at least 35 plus in T20I over the past two years and there is no price guessing he has been the best with willow for Pakistan. after Babar.

If Hafeez’s statement is taken as his word that he prefers Pakistan to anything else and if Wasim was actually considering selecting him for the T20I against South Africa, then the chief selector should have told the all-rounder to come back. and quarantine it in time. So either Wasim didn’t want him there or someone else didn’t.

Either way, the truth tends to come out someday the sooner the better, but later it will hurt PCB’s reputation just as much.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos