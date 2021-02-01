Bureaucratic failures, wickedness for Britain and disregard of the law – the EU the remains loved | Leo McKinstry | Columnists | Comment

Boris Johnson responds to EU ‘demand’ for coronavirus vaccines

Moreover, due to the unparalleled effectiveness of his government on this front, there is a real prospect of a return to some sort of normalcy in the coming months. Already, over 12 percent of the UK population has been vaccinated. The sheer scale of Britain’s achievements has sparked jealous fury from the EU, whose own agenda is characterized by lethargy and delay.

Boris Johnson: Despite Remainers’ taunts, Covid could be PM’s best hour

Its outrage was so deep that last week Brussels took the extraordinary decision, without consulting its member states, to announce a ban on the export of European-made vaccines to Britain and the establishment in Ireland of a hard border, in blatant disregard of international agreements. Amid a storm of protests, he rejected both proposals. Some have said that the EU has gone ‘mad’ but in truth the dispute summed up all the worst traits of the Federal Empire: its bureaucratic failures, its revenge on Britain and its hypocritical disregard for international law when it wants to. his way. In graphic contrast, our Prime Minister emerged from the conflict as a sort of statesman.

Last Friday night, he persuaded EU President Ursula von der Leyen to step down from her dangerously authoritarian position. Moreover, since then, he took the good cooperative tone. Expressing concern rather than triumphalism, he vowed to do everything possible to get Britain to help deliver vaccines to the EU, especially because the effectiveness of our deployment means we may soon have a excess doses. Generosity is the right humanitarian and moral approach. No country can be safe if its neighbors are still ravaged by Covid.

Britain’s success is also a powerful justification for Mr Johnson’s courageous decision not to join the EU vaccination initiative. Others at the time complained that the move was driven by the ‘ideology’ of Brexiteer, but the policy was fully justified by the dynamism of Britain, supported by vaccine spending of £ 12bn. sterling, compared to just £ 2.4 billion by the EU. The Prime Minister’s ability to galvanize his government for Britain’s biggest medical mission ever shows he is a far more capable operator than the clumsy cartoons suggest. He undoubtedly made serious mistakes early in the crisis, embodied in his complacent excess of optimism, reluctance to go into lockdown, and mismanagement of the testing regime.

Boris Johnson is at the height of the disaster

But he matured in his role, in part because his own contact with death gave him a new perspective on the disease. Over the past several months, he’s been more focused and less prone to frivolous boosterism. This more serious style was the subject of a poignant display last Tuesday, as the death toll from Covid in the country exceeded 100,000. Along with a heartfelt apology “for every life lost”, he took “full responsibility for everything the government has done”. Instead of feeling anger at him, much of the audience was touched by his obviously genuine angst.

The Prime Minister has spent his life confounding his detractors. He might not be a hardworking administrator or a good performer, but he makes big calls so often. Against all odds, he signed a withdrawal agreement and a trade agreement with the EU. After the disastrous paralysis of the Theresa May years, he led his party to a landslide victory in the 2019 general election. His personal charm makes him a much better diplomat than his enemies allow. He not only made a series of post-Brexit trade deals with countries outside the EU, but he was the first European leader that US President Biden called.