Akinci Says Turkish Cypriots Should Give Up Hope Of Two States | cyprus, politics

NICOSIA – Former Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has warned that his successor, hardline Ersin Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are making a critical mistake by pursuing two separate states on the island instead of unity.

In two social media posts hours apart, he said the approach was a definite failure when put on the table at an informal conference on the divided island.

It will bring together officials from the UN, Cyprus and the three security guarantors: Turkey, Greece and the former colonial ruler of the United Kingdom, which still has military bases there.

Akinci, a moderate, lost his candidacy for re-election in October 2020 to ultra-nationalist Tatar who said he would do what Erdogan told him and wanted the occupied part of Turkey, unrecognized in the world, or an accepted state.

This continues through decades of talks aimed at reuniting the island after an illegal 1974 invasion in which Turkey captured the northern third, where it still maintains a standing army of 35,000.

This pushed Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades away from the negotiating table and led to the collapse of the last round of secret talks in July 2017 in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana.

Akinci and Erdogan also demanded the right of military intervention, but the former leader of the Turkish-Cypriot side fell out of favor with Erdogan who wanted two states and continued to drill for oil and gas in Cypriot waters.

Akinci responded to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticizing the UN Security Council for reiterating its stance of supporting a bi-national and bi-communal federation, a policy pursued for decades, the Cyprus Mail said.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said the UNSC’s reaffirmation was unacceptable.

“A different expectation … would be absurd,” Akinci said.

“But there is not much time left for those who imagined they could put [a solution with] two states recognized separately on the table of a five-party conference and expect it to be acceptable, ”he added.

Trying to build good relations with the EU and the new US administration and at the same time encourage secession in Cyprus “may not be possible,” Akinci added, the newspaper added.

“This game which is being tried out in northern Cyprus cannot be supported on almost any international platform,” he said although Tatar and Erdogan said it was their plan and they were going to do it. were holding.

Akinci later issued a reminder of what happened the last time the Turkish side attempted to put two states on the table in 2004, when the Turkish Cypriots backed a plan proposed by the Turkish side. former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, who was rejected by the Cypriot side, a member of the European Union.

In the years leading up to 2004, he said, he warned the “parliament” prosecution that the outcome of this policy would not end with the recognition of the “TRNC”, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

He also warned, he added, that the continuation of this policy would only result in the entry of “southern Cyprus” into the EU with the name of the whole of Cyprus in terms of international law. “Unfortunately, this has happened,” Akinci said.

“Now (some) want us to follow the same wrong path as if we hadn’t learned lessons from the past. If the objective is what they said, that is to say to accept two states recognized in Cyprus with a distinct international identity, that will not be possible at the five-party conference ”, he said. warned.

“If all parties play with time and it says … no common ground has been found, then it’s clear where it will all end: Yes, there will be two states, but on one side it will be the Republic of Cyprus. and on the other hand the Republic of Turkey ”, he added, alluding to a possible annexation of the territory occupied by Turkey.