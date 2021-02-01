2021 BLT Stop wage subsidy, Internet users ask Jokowi: why not continue sir?





MEDAN, iNews.id – The government’s decision not to continue the program Direct cash assistance (BLT) wage subsidies or fund wage subsidy assistance (BSU) in 2021 raises a question mark. In fact, netizens questioned why the government had stopped the program which was seen as very useful amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Internet users are questioning President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) via Twitter social media accounts. “Assalamu’alaikum sir … why don’t the employee wage subsidies continue sir … be healthy sir,” Ernawati said via the account @ Ernawat99756110, as quoted by iNews.id, Monday (1 / 2/2021). There were also Internet users who expressed their disappointment because the wage subsidy was no longer maintained this year. “The BLT subsidized so that the wages are not liquid is the definition of being sick but not bleeding,” heydé said via his Twitter account @boutddtweet. The clarity of this wage subsidy has also been questioned by many Internet users. One of them is Nuraafiyah Rastika via the @ Nrastikaw · account.

“While waiting for the news, that is to say the wage subsidies, the government has no intention of reducing them again,” he tweeted. Other Internet users have also asked the Ministry of Manpower and Menaker Ida Fauziyah. “Please clarify, mother … my youngest, from terminal I to the one that was distributed, I have not received … the complaint has been submitted to the official website of the Ministry of Manpower and the wa number indicated but there There is no answer for us, we have not yet. Get help with wage subsidies ….. “said Irna Wulandari, account owner @ irnawul83724305. Menaker Ida Fauziyah. (Photo: SINDOnews / Ahmad Antoni). As we know, the Minister of Manpower (Menaker) Ida Fauziyah confirmed that this year, the BSU was not continued this year because it was not allocated in the 2021 state budget. “In the meantime, BSU’s 2021 APBN is not allocated. We will see how the next economic situation will be,” the manpower minister said in Medan on Saturday (1/30/2021). The Minister of Manpower said that in response to questions from journalists after attending the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Medan Center for the Development of Vocational Training (BBPLK) of the General Directorate of Binalattas and partners, associations / industries of BBPLK Medan. To assist workers outside of providing BSU, as was done in 2020, the government has and continues to implement various programs. The Ministry of Manpower, as one of the ministries, has a central role in the preparation of senior human resources. Editor: Maria Christina Share Share







