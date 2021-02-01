Xi Jinping sends spring holiday greetings to non-CPC characters





00:39 Ahead of the Lunar New Year, Communist Party of China (CPC) General Secretary Xi Jinping on Monday met with leaders of non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as personalities without affiliation to one party, hailing their firm stand with the CPC in the face of the global COVID-19 challenge. “Despite the detrimental effects of the epidemic, you have used various methods to carry out in-depth democratic oversight of poverty alleviation and thus contributed wisdom and strength to carry out the tasks of poverty reduction in the corresponding provinces and regions, ”Xi told the group. in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Read more: Explanation: CCP-led multi-party cooperation and political consultation Chinese terminology: ruling party and democratic parties The Chinese Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, is one of the most important holidays in the country. Xi, who is also the Chinese president, meets non-CCP figures and sends out his festival greetings every year before the holidays. As the CPC celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the Party hopes to open a new chapter in multi-party cooperation, Xi said, while calling for stronger ties between the parties. Chinese Kuomintang Revolutionary Committee Central Committee Chairman Wan Exiang attended the rally and praised the “great achievement” achieved in 2020 under Xi’s leadership. On behalf of non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and public figures without party affiliation, Wan vowed to unite around the CPC Central Committee with Xi at heart, keeping the cooperative initiative and continuing to walk. forward.

