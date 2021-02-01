Detention, devotion and follow-up: “Disastrous events tend to recur during the development of the game Red Candle”

Red Candle Games has been in the spotlight lately. The tiny Taiwanese studio has unwittingly become the supplier of critically acclaimed and extremely hard-to-access atmospheric horror games. It’s not by choice, of course, but it’s a situation the studio is trying to come to grips with as they begin to chart their way out of disaster and into the future.

“Looking back on holding and devotion, we noticed that inevitably disastrous events tend to reoccur during the development of the Red Candle game,” a Red Candle spokesperson told me by e- mail. The developer takes these “disastrous events” in his wake, however, and now understands that “mistakes and failures are all part of the process.” It’s an admirably positive take on the events that unfolded for Red Candle Games, especially considering all of the conflicts he has endured since forming in 2015.

Lessons learned

(Image credit: Red Candle Games)

Red Candle Games launched Devotion in February 2019, although few had the chance to play it. The Horror Adventure was pulled from Steam within days, following the discovery of a hidden reference mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping. Faced with intense pressure and the loss of its publishing contract with Indievent and Winking Entertainment, Devotion’s sales were indefinitely suspended and its future left uncertain. In December 2020, it emerged that the studio had found a way forward with GOG, although the publisher quickly backtracked on the announcement just hours after its inception – again leaving the game in limbo.

What’s next for Red Candle Games, then? The studio tells me they’re not changing their experimental approach to making games, although they are considering different ways of getting their games into gamers’ hands. “All of our games are deeply rooted in Taiwanese / Chinese culture, which in a way made our game look unique and feel different when played,” says the developer. “But since few games before us have the same East Asian elements, we often have to experiment with different ideas before we get satisfactory results. And both the detention and the devotion gave us the opportunity to try. things that can help us in the long run. “

Of course, what good is experimentation if neither of us is able to appreciate the end result? There has been a lot of thought about Red Candle Games in recent years and they are starting to think about changing the way they deliver their games to players. “Devotion is sure to give us new thoughts on how we view game publishing. Over the past few years, we’ve received messages from our community suggesting we bring the game to console platforms, ”says Red Candle, although she understands it may be easier. said that done.

The studio’s debut, Detention, launched on PC in 2017 before steadily making its way to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices over the next two years. As Red Candle continues to look for ways to change the way it publishes its games, it is ultimately limited by the scale of its organization. “If possible, we would be happy to release our games simultaneously on the PC and console platforms. But given that we are still a small team with limited resources, we are still building our way of doing it in small steps, hopefully we ”I will be able to publish our products on multiple platforms at times. ‘to come up. “

Looking to the future

(Image credit: Red Candle Games)

“Our team decided to take a break from the horror genre and try something new, so our next project is not a horror title.” Red candle games

“After Detention and Devotion, our team decided to take a break from the horror genre and try something new, so our next project is not a horror title,” the studio tells me. “We actually made a pretty steep turn and are currently working on a 2D action adventure game.” This would be the project Red Candle teased in December 2020, alongside the launch of the Netflix adaptation of Detention.

Either way, Red Candle’s next game will still be inspired by East Asian culture, as Detention and Devotion previously was. “Based on our experience with Detention and Devotion, the scope and scale of the new game will be greater than our previous titles,” the studio tells me. It will be “presented in a whole different direction, as there will be more effort put into 2D character animations, level design, and the game’s fictional setting.”

However, don’t expect to see this new game anytime soon. Red Candle’s next game is “still in the early stages of development,” according to the studio, so we’ll be waiting a while for the little developer to pull the curtain back on this enigmatic project.

Whatever next step for Red Candle Games, the wait will be worth it. After two of the most famous horror games of recent years, I can’t wait to see what the developer can come up with in new, uncharted territory.

The future of detention may be uncertain, but there are still more scary games you can play in 2021. Read our Medium magazine, the first horror game of the year.