Detention, devotion and follow-up: “Disastrous events tend to recur during the development of the game Red Candle”

13 hours ago

Red Candle Games has been in the spotlight lately. The tiny Taiwanese studio has unwittingly become the supplier of critically acclaimed and extremely hard-to-access atmospheric horror games. It’s not by choice, of course, but it’s a situation the studio is trying to come to grips with as they begin to chart their way out of disaster and into the future.

“Looking back on holding and devotion, we noticed that inevitably disastrous events tend to reoccur during the development of the Red Candle game,” a Red Candle spokesperson told me by e- mail. The developer takes these “disastrous events” in his wake, however, and now understands that “mistakes and failures are all part of the process.” It’s an admirably positive take on the events that unfolded for Red Candle Games, especially considering all of the conflicts he has endured since forming in 2015.

Lessons learned

Devotional game

(Image credit: Red Candle Games)

Red Candle Games launched Devotion in February 2019, although few had the chance to play it. The Horror Adventure was pulled from Steam within days, following the discovery of a hidden reference mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping. Faced with intense pressure and the loss of its publishing contract with Indievent and Winking Entertainment, Devotion’s sales were indefinitely suspended and its future left uncertain. In December 2020, it emerged that the studio had found a way forward with GOG, although the publisher quickly backtracked on the announcement just hours after its inception – again leaving the game in limbo.

