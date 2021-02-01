PM promises equal access to vaccine between rich and poor





Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged that the coronavirus vaccine will be administered “only on the basis of criteria set by the government and without any discrimination between rich and poor segments” of society.

“Our first priority is frontline health workers, including doctors and paramedics treating coronavirus patients and in the second phase people over 60 years old. [will be vaccinated].. ”, declared Monday the Prime Minister during a very first interaction with the general public by telephone.

He assured people that the PTI government will not discriminate between rich and poor segments of society under the Covid-19 vaccination program.

Earlier today, Pakistan received the first batch of half a million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine as a gift from Chinn.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood was present at Nur Khan Air Base alongside Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong during the official vaccination ceremony.

Responding to a question about his vision of making Pakistan a Madina-like welfare state, Prime Minister Imran said his government was working hard to make this “big dream” come true.

“We have no choice but to make Pakistan Madina a state, but it will take time and will require sacrifices on the part of all stakeholders in society.”

On Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) issues, the prime minister said the mountainous region could be turned into a major tourist hub for the country. “Switzerland, which is half the UK, earns $ 80 billion a year from tourism.”

He said the government was going to make Britain a major tourist destination in the country “because it’s more beautiful and doubles the size of Switzerland”.

