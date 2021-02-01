Struggling veterans face new charges months after Boris Johnson vowed to end ‘witch hunt’





Struggling veterans of an undercover unit face new charges months after Boris Johnson vowed to end the ex-military witch hunt. The Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland (NIPPS) is reviewing the cases of seven former service members concerning homicides and related serious offenses. The men were reportedly members of the Military Response Force (also known as the Mobile Reconnaissance Force), a secret unit that operated undercover in the province. The unit was reportedly involved in a number of controversial shootings of IRA members during the height of the unrest. The Prime Minister promised last year to protect veterans of the conflict in Northern Ireland, but no such legislation has yet been introduced. Mr Johnson campaigned in the 2019 general election to change human rights law to protect serving and former servicemen from the so-called witch-hunt vexatious cases related to the incidents in Ireland North before 2000, unless new evidence is presented. People feel that there has been a fundamental injustice … when there has been no new evidence, he said at the time. The first case concerns five suspects and concerns shootings in May and June 1972 in which 11 people were shot. A man, understood to be Patrick McVeigh, 44, was killed. Two other former MRF soldiers face charges in a fatal shooting in Belfast in September 1972. This is believed to be linked to the death of Daniel Rooney, 18, who was shot dead in an unmarked car. The soldiers said he was armed, but the IRA never claimed him as a member, according to the Daily Mail. A second individual was shot and wounded in the same incident. For a case to be prosecuted, there must be an identifiable suspect, the evidence must offer a reasonable prospect of conviction, and the matter must be viewed as being in the public interest. The Telegraph understands that although some of the men involved continued to serve in Special Forces units, at the time of the alleged incidents they were serving with the Parachute Regiment. The MRF was disbanded in 1973 and was never part of the British Special Forces Group. Kevan Jones, Labor MP and former defense minister, said: These people who served in Northern Ireland had no choice, they did it because their country asked them to do so. Have any mistakes been made? Yes. But I don’t know what there is now to gain by suing the elderly and unhealthy people who have had this problem for years. No deadline has been set for NIPPS to rule on prosecutions.







