Book reveals Balkan love-hate relationship with Turkey





Ozturk said he started researching his book in 2014 and planned to cover the entire region at the time. However, there are more than 10 countries in the region with very different characteristics. Therefore, I decided to choose Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria, all of which are from different backgrounds, like my case study, he explained. Albanian Muslims represent the westernmost form of Islam, he said, while North Macedonia is a former Yugoslav Republic and Bulgaria has the largest ethnic Turkish minority. All three countries have multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies. These three countries represent a true image of the Balkans. Moreover, after the end of the Cold War, these three countries invited Turkey and its influential religious state apparatus to their country. They said that Turkey’s model of religious administration was very suitable for their country, but that they lacked the capacity to provide religious education and administration to their companies. Therefore, they asked the Turkish religious authority, the Diyanet, to open branches in their countries, Ozturk added, calling it the return of Turkey to the Balkans. This invitation came at a time when Turkey was beginning to discover its foreign policy potential in the greater region, including the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, as world politics fundamentally shifted in the middle. of the fall of communism and the collapse of the Soviet and Yugoslav states. Ozturk said inviting another country to run its own religious affairs was an exceptional matter. The main reason for the invitation was Turkey’s secular vision and how to handle the relationship between religion and politics, he noted. Following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire after World War I and the abolition of the Sultanate and Caliphate, the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, established the Diyanet in 1924 as an institution of State responsible for the religious affairs of nations. Since then, the Grand Mufti of Diyanet has been appointed by the head of government and has once promoted a moderate secular Sunni version of Islam in contrast to his current role under Turkish Islamist President Erdogan. Ozturk said Turkey and the Diyanet have become a top authority among Muslims in the Balkans. Its donations, projects, training and scholarships are one of the main sources of income for the various official Islamic communities in the regions. The Islamic community of Bulgarias mainly depends on money from the Turkish Diyanet. Turkey gives more than one million euros each year to Bulgarian Muslims and the country’s Islamic community, under the leadership of the Diyanet, provides religious services and education to Bulgarian Muslims. The money is also used to restore and build mosques and pay the salaries of imams, Ozturk said. It’s all to a man







