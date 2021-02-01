Donald Trump was ‘very wrong’ to release transcript of appeal, says Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the administration of former President Donald Trump was wrong to release a transcript of their first official phone call as he faced the threat of impeachment in late 2019.

Speaking to Axios on HBO on Sunday, Zelensky said he “would never let this happen” when asked about the release of the transcript, and added that neither he nor Trump was “allowed to “to make the details of the July 2019 phone call public.

The Ukrainian president also hinted that he was angered by the former president’s decision to release a rough transcript of the conversation as he faced allegations that he offered Zelensky a meeting at the House. Blanche in exchange for an investigation into a Ukrainian gas company where Hunter Biden was a board of directors. member under a counterpart agreement.

“There was one unpleasant thing. So far I haven’t talked about it. The publication of our conversation, I think it’s very wrong,” Zelensky told Axios. “And it wasn’t Ukraine that made it public. I would never let that happen.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the media on October 1, 2019 in Kiev, Ukraine. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

The Ukrainian president later added: “I think no matter what we talked about, this conversation was the first serious conversation between two presidents, between strategic partners, and in any case neither of us had the right to make such things public. “

When Axios reporter Jonathan Swan asked Zelensky if he was “a little” angry with Trump about the decision to release the transcript of the call, the Ukrainian president replied: “A little”.

The Trump administration declassified the transcript of the July phone call between the former commander-in-chief and his Ukrainian counterpart on September 24, 2019 – about three months before the House of Representatives first voted to impeach him.

During the conversation, Trump urged Zelensky to investigate the actions of then-Democratic primary candidate Joe Biden in Ukraine, as well as those of his son, Hunter. “I will have Mr. [Rudy] Giuliani is calling you and I will also have the attorney general [William] Barr is calling and we’re going to get to the bottom of it, ”Trump said. I am sure you will understand it. “

In November 2019, Trump’s team also released a rough transcript of a phone call between the then president and Zelensky on April 21, 2019, the date of Ukraine’s election victory, but before he be officially invested as president.

During the brief phone call, the two exchanged pleasantries and congratulations, then extended offers of state visits without any strings attached.

Trump became the third president to be impeached by the House in December 2019, after being accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in two separate articles of impeachment.

His phone calls to Zelensky, along with other documents and testimony, were essential evidence in the cases presented by House impeachment officials.

