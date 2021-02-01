Opinion | Trump’s 1776 commission unwittingly revealed





What is the significance of American history? According to the 1776 report, rushed by a presidential commission of the same name just two days before Donald Trump left (and ended by President Biden on day one), it begins and ends with the core truths expressed in the founding documents. of the nation .

We will, we must always keep these truths, insist the anonymous authors, if we hope to transcend the deep divisions that plague the nation. It is only if schools convey a true education based on the principles of equality, freedom, justice and government by consent that a national renewal will be possible.

This simple and almost theological way of apprehending the past dates back to the 19th century, before history became a real academic discipline. Back then, schoolchildren soaked up patriotic speeches in their McGuffeys readers, compiled by an eponymous Presbyterian minister in the 1830s. Wealthy white gentlemen like George Bancroft and Francis Parkman wrote successful sagas about visionary founders and fearless pioneers. Parson Mason Weems wrote a popular biography of George Washington who concocted the uplifting tale about the general and first president who showed his righteous character as a boy when he confessed to cutting down a cherry tree with his little hatchet. Weems told historical lies to make young people understand the importance of telling the truth, noted Richard Hofstadter, the great liberal historian.

There is nothing wrong with worshiping supposedly timeless values, but it is a task for preachers and ceremonial speakers, not historians. Virtually anyone who writes and teaches about the American past at the college level today, regardless of their politics, would confuse the cult of founding principles with the effort to understand how the United States has developed and changed. It is telling that not a single member of the 1776 Commission was a professional historian of the nation whose essence they praised and which they swore to make the core of a patriotic education.

Historians study all kinds of sources, published and unpublished, with the aim of explaining why Americans believed they believed and if their actions aligned with their belief. We know that fierce conflicts have raged from the beginning over how to define the ideals professed by nations and how to apply them. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the main force behind the 1619 Project, published in this journal, disagreed with his academic criticisms of the role of slavery in founding the Republic. But both sides based their arguments primarily on research and analysis, rather than on invocation. The same is true of historians who dedicate their lives to studying controversial subjects such as the progressive era, segregation, the civil rights movement, communism and socialism, and identity politics, all of which the 1776 report praises. or condemns, depending on whether or not each adheres to or has abandoned his conception of American values.

Yet one of the reasons historians argue fruitfully, if not endlessly, over such matters is because they understand that how we define these values ​​helps determine how we interpret what happened. . In the 1960s, Americans who staged peaceful protests to integrate bus stations, restaurants, and workplaces and those who sent police to beat them both claimed they were defending the causes of freedom and of Justice. But between George Wallaces’ idea that freedom meant the right to exclude black people from one’s property and Martin Luther King Jr.’s opinion that it meant giving equal access to all, there could be no compromise.

The 1776 report is also full of glaring contradictions. He praises Dr King and condemns socialism, while neglecting to mention that his speeches to Labor audiences often included statements like this: call it democracy, or call it democratic socialism, but there must be some better distribution of wealth within this country for all. Children of God. He condemns progressive officials of the late 19th and early 20th centuries as elitists without acknowledging that the most important reforms they have adopted since the popular election of senators to the referendum and the recall of the creation of the Federal Reserve and the Food and Drug Administration have responded to mass requests from below. These changes were aimed at reducing the power of private elitists such as financier JP Morgan and the meat-packing tycoons whose dangerous and corrupt slaughterhouses Upton Sinclair so memorably exhibited in The Jungle.

Toward the end of the report appears a roll of honor of timeless stories and noble heroes who inspire Americans to be good, courageous, diligent, daring, generous, honest and compassionate. The writers include This Land is Your Land, perhaps unaware that Woody Guthrie meant his song as a protest from Irving Berlins sunny God Bless America or that, when he composed it in 1940, the troubadour Dust Bowl regularly contributed to the song. Western coast. Communist Party newspaper. Being radical, it turned out, did not preclude creating a patriotic hymn for the ages.

Basically, the 1776 report reveals a profound ignorance of what professional historians in the United States actually think and do. While most contemporary scholars in the field lean to the left in their politics, none that I know of at least contempt and at worst outright hatred for this country, as the report alleges. If they share a point of view on Americanism, it would likely echo President Barack Obama’s statement in 2013 that the key lesson of our past is that people who love their country can change it.

Historians describe persistent conflicts between Americans of different classes and races over ideas and interests, over who held power in the state and in the economy, and who fought for it. They also seek to explain the painful setbacks in the progress towards building a more perfect union. After the reconstruction ended, for example, politicians and white judges succeeded in undermining the egalitarian promise of the three landmark amendments added to the Constitution in the five years following the civil war. Even today, writes historian Eric Foner, birthright citizenship, equal protection of laws and the right to vote remain hotly contested. Rights can be acquired, he points out, and rights can be taken away.

Now that the 1776 Commission is deprived of federal authority, its influence will diminish faster than that of the president who established it not that Donald Trump has shown any curiosity about the history of the country he had promised to make it big again. It is a complex fate to be American, wrote Henry James. Neither the 45th President nor his nominated propagandists can ever understand this basic truth.

Michael Kazin (@mkazin) is Professor of History at Georgetown University and Editor Emeritus of Dissent. He’s finishing a story of the Democratic Party.

