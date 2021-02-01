Biden’s nightmare may be China





The first thing to say is that a war with China Probably will not happen.

Yet, if so, it could start in an obscure place few have heard of, like Pratas or the Kinmen Islands. Both are controlled by Taiwan but are closer to China, and some Chinese and Americans fear that Chinese President Xi Jinping may invade one island or another to put pressure on Taiwan.

Either Xi could send a submarine to cut the undersea cables that carry the Internet to Taiwan, or he could prevent oil deliveries to Taiwan, or he could order a cyber attack to bring down Taiwan’s banking system. Most experts don’t believe such an assault is likely (a total invasion of Taiwan is even less likely), but it is a considerably greater risk than it has been in decades. And what started on Pratas or Kinmen would not end there: the United States would likely be drawn into perhaps the most dangerous confrontation with another nuclear power since the Cuban Missile Crisis. As we try to calm the partisan “war” in Washington, let’s work harder to prevent a real international war of marksmanship in Asia. The coming years represent the greatest risks since I started covering US-China relations in the 1980s, in part because Xi is an overconfident, risk-taking tyrant who believes the United States is in. decline. “I think it’s unlikely that there will be a military confrontation there, but I’m not ruling it out,” said Bonnie Glaser of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It seems right to me – but I also fear that we are wrong. Few people expected Xi to choose fights with India at their shared border, as he has done several times over the past year, and Heaven is helping us if he is also reckless towards Taiwan and starts a war with the United States. Dealing with Mitch McConnell will be a cinch for President Joe Biden compared to Xi. Biden’s challenge will be to coerce a Chinese leader who has been oppressive in Hong Kong, genocidal in the Xinjiang region, stubborn on trade, ruthless on human rights, and insincere about everything, while also cooperating with China. on issues such as climate change, fentanyl and the North. Korea (which many experts expect to resume missile launches this year). Oh, and we don’t have a strategy for China. I am not sure that we are up to the task. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rightly indicated that he will continue what he called Donald Trump’s “tougher approach” to China, while adding human rights concerns. man and working with allies to make toughness more effective. Yet Republicans see Chinese politics as a vulnerability for this administration, with some ridiculing “Beijing Biden” and Senator Ted Cruz denouncing “the Biden team’s membership in the Chinese Communist Party.” That’s absurd, as Biden has recruited a great team of hard-minded Asian experts, but the criticisms reflect a hardening towards Beijing across the political spectrum that leaves little room for diplomacy. It makes me nervous. I was in Tiananmen Square when Chinese troops opened fire on protesters in 1989, and I have had more Chinese friends imprisoned than I can count. I have no illusions about Beijing. But I’m afraid two trains will rush towards each other, for several reasons: – We Americans have a model of exaggerated threats. We have repeatedly focused on Nasserism, Southeast Asian dominoes and “Japan as No. 1”. In retrospect, these fears had some basis but were too simplistic; let’s not repeat this mistake in the case of China. – We must bring a dose of humility to our discussions on China. Xi’s criticisms are deserved, but it’s also true that a baby born in Beijing today has a longer life expectancy (82 years) than a baby born in Washington (78). China seriously messed up its initial handling of the coronavirus outbreak, but then moved heaven and earth to stop the virus and save hundreds of thousands of lives. China is a complex and contradictory place, not a caricature. – Let’s distinguish between Xi and China, criticizing the first without demonizing the second. Senior Chinese officials and their family members privately denounce Xi in scathing terms (one told me a few days ago that Xi is “crazy”). We must therefore avoid insulting the entire country and forcing those responsible to rally around their leader. – Biden must deal with Xi and reduce the risk of war without doing well: Biden should denounce cultural genocide in Xinjiang but not seek to boycott the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and he should strengthen ties with Taiwan but not sting free Xi in the eyes. We can send Army Green Berets to train with the Taiwanese Armed Forces without posting a training video, like the Trump administration did. We can also work with China to reduce the risk of accidents and escalation. “We learned with the Soviet Union how to keep the Cold War Cold,” noted David Shambaugh, scholar at George Washington University and author of several excellent books on US-China relations. He suggests dusting off the Cold War toolbox to see if arms control agreements, hotlines and military-to-military consultations can bring temperatures down. “We are in really dangerous waters now,” Shambaugh noted. Kristof is a columnist for the New York Times.

