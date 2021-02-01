Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints Kamil Ali Agha of PML-Q in senatorial elections





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q. AFP / File, Twitter / File PM Imran Khan ensures that the PTI will follow up on the contribution of his allies on the senatorial elections The prime minister sets up a committee to develop a strategy for the senatorial elections in Punjab The President of the Assembly of the Punjab, the chief minister and the governor are part of the

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q as the government candidate for senator in the upcoming senatorial elections.

The Prime Minister has formed a committee, comprising the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, to develop a strategy for the Senate elections in the Punjab.

The Prime Minister assured that the PTI in power would continue with the contribution of its allies concerning the elections to the Senate by approving the name of Agha.

Read more: In response to SC, Senate president supports open ballot elections

In addition, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the new Punjab Assembly building, which the Prime Minister accepted.

Meanwhile, as the government plans to hold open ballot elections, opposition parties have decided to oppose the upcoming constitutional amendment.

According to sources, leaders of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F discussed the issue after the government announced the introduction of a bill in this regard.

Read more: Raza Rabbani is not in favor of the government’s plan to organize the ballot open to the senatorial elections

The opposition decided not to let the amendment go through parliament and a strategy would be finalized on Monday before the National Assembly session, sources said, adding that the PPP had decided to oppose the amendment. .

In addition, Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani, alongside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan governments, supported the federal government’s view on holding open ballots, while Sindh rejected the idea, in their comments. responses to the Supreme Court.

