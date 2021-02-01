Jokowi appoints 25 Indonesian Waqf board members for 2021-2024





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi officially appointed 25 members of the Indonesian Waqf Council (BWI) for the period 2021-2024, on Wednesday January 27, 2021. Based on the broadcast received, 25 members of the Agency Wakaf Indonesia has been officially selected through a series of rigorous selection processes since September 2020 organized by the Pansel team or the BWI 2020 Selection Committee. “The initial selection process selects 122 potential BWI members who successfully passed administration in October 2020 who will then take part in the psychological test,” the official BWI statement said on Monday February 1, 2021. Then 53 succeeded in going through the interview selection in early November 2020. Until 25 BWI members were selected Jokowi in December 2020. In January 2021, President Joko Widodo honored the dismissal of the members of the BWI for the period 2017-2020, as well as of the members of the BWI for the period 2021-2024 by presidential decree number 3 / M from 2021. Here are the names of the BWI members during the 2021-2024 term.

1. Nizal Ali

2. Kamaruddin Amin

3. Tarmizi Tohor

4. Mohammad Nuh

5. Imam Teguh Saptono

6. Yuli Yasin

7. Mochammad Sukron

8. Samsul Ma’arif

9. Jauhar Arifin

Hafiz gaffar 11. Agus Priyatno

12. Susono Yusuf

13. Hasanuddin Rahman Daeng Naja

14. Arzul Andaliza

15. Arief Rohman Yulianto

16. Hendri Tanjung

17. Gatot Abdullah Mansyur

18. Irfan Syauqi Beik

19. Dede Haris Sumarno

20. Ahmad Zubaidi 21. Nurul Huda

22. Nur Syamsudin Buchori

23. Sarmidi Husna

24. Emmy Hamidiyah

25. Tatang Astarudin Also read: BWI: Even Waqf money does not go into the Treasury FRISKI RIANA







