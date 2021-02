Trump impeachment and Biden presidency news: live updates

US President Joe Biden visits a coronavirus vaccination site at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, January 29, 2021. Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

President Biden is open to negotiations over his $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, a senior administration official told CNN, but the $ 600 billion counter-proposal announced by some senators Republicans Sunday “isn’t going to scratch the itch”.

The White House is particularly willing to consider cutting stimulus checks for families earning more than $ 150,000 a year, the official said, but the administration does not plan to cut months of access to insurance. unemployment or going to schools.

The official told CNN that if the Republican counter-proposal goes ahead, lawmakers are expected to resume negotiations in two months, which could occur in an even more difficult political landscape. The official said that while the Biden administration is open to its relief package being less than $ 1.9 trillion, it is not considering a $ 600 billion plan.

The Republican relief package represents the largest response to date to the planned White House package, although with a price of over $ 1 trillion less than the Democratic plan, the GOP proposal will likely face l opposition from Congressional Democrats.

The counter-proposal includes a total of $ 160 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, processing and supplies, including the production and deployment of personal protective equipment. It also includes a new round of direct payments for “families most in need of help,” extends improved federal unemployment benefits to current levels, and provides $ 4 billion to strengthen behavioral health and substance abuse.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the New York Daily News on Sunday that the Republican proposal was insufficient, saying Republicans should “negotiate with us, not make a take it or leave it offer.”

And Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said earlier Sunday that he believed there were enough Democratic votes to push Biden’s Covid-19 relief package through a process called reconciliation, which only requires ‘a simple majority.

Biden said he was not against reconciliation, but the official said on Sunday that the White House wanted “to give Republicans a place, but they will not be snooked.”

The relief package deliberations are a first test of Biden’s stated commitment to cross the aisle during his tenure as president. In his inaugural address earlier this month, the president called for bipartisanship and unity.

By Sunday evening, decisions on next steps had not been taken to meet with either party.

