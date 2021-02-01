Prime Minister Modi to Benjamin Netanyah – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to convey his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack near the Israeli embassy here on January 29 and claimed that the India would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators. A statement from the prime minister’s office said that during his telephone conversation with Netanyahu, Modi assured him that India placed the highest importance on the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and locals. Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue. We also discussed our cooperation on healthcare in the context of Covid-19. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2021 Later in tweets, Modi said: “I spoke to my friend PM @netanyahu and assured him that the attack near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi would be fully investigated and that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Our close and valuable cooperation on security will continue. We also discussed our cooperation on health in the context of COVID-19. “ A low-intensity explosion occurred outside the embassy on January 29. No one was hurt. The two leaders, the prime minister’s office said, expressed satisfaction at the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in connection with the blast investigation. Some cars were damaged in the explosion about 150 meters from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s road, in the very high security bungalow area of ​​Lutyens. Israel’s foreign ministry said all of its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi were “safe and sound.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos