France debates bill against ‘disease’ of Islamic radicalism





The French parliament on Monday began debating a controversial new bill against what the interior minister called a “disease” of Islamic radicalism eating away at the country’s unity. President Emmanuel Macron lobbied the legislation – which would tighten the rules on issues ranging from religious education to polygamy – after a series of attacks blamed on extremists late last year. The lower house’s National Assembly has launched two weeks of tense debates over the legislation, because while the left says it stigmatizes Muslims, the right maintains it is failing to tackle the central issue. The legislation is dubbed the anti-separatism bill because ministers fear radical Muslims will create communities distinct from France’s staunchly secular identity. It has been strongly criticized in Muslim countries. “Our country is sick with separatism, especially with Islamism which undermines our national unity,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told Parliament. “You have to know what to call the disease, you have to find the medicine,” he added. “This text does not fight religions but the Islamist takeover bid,” he added. The law was being drafted before the October murder of Samuel Paty, a high school teacher beheaded on the street after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a classroom. But the murder, committed by an 18-year-old Chechen after a fierce social media campaign against the teacher, gave the bill new impetus. This prompted the inclusion of the specific crimes of hate speech online and the disclosure of personal information on the Internet. Photo: AFP / Thomas COEX Under the law, doctors would also be fined or jailed if they performed a virginity test on girls. Polygamy is already prohibited in France, but the new law would also prohibit the authorities from issuing residence permits to polygamous candidates. Paty’s death came amid a series of jihadist-inspired attacks in France this year, including a knife attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and fatal stabbing at a church in Nice. Macron has become a figure of hatred in some Muslim countries, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the bill an “open provocation.” In France, the far left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon is opposed to a text which, according to him, “stigmatizes Muslims”. Right, Republican parliamentary group leader Damien Abad said the text ignored issues such as radicalization in prison and migration. Meanwhile, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen – who analysts say will be Macron’s main rival in the 2022 election – last week presented her own plan, which includes banning the Muslim headscarf in all public places.







