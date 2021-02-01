Bidens approval rating is an upside down asset





Yet most of the rank and file of the Republican Party have shown little sign of deserting Trump and his political movement. And over the past week, leading GOP lawmakers have started to come to terms with this fact.

Republican Leader Senator Mitch McConnell on Tuesday voted with all but five of his party members in the Senate to reject Trump’s impeachment trial, even after privately telling his colleagues he believed the former president deserved to be removed.

This dynamic of Democrats joined by most independents, but Republicans on the other side is resolutely reflected in some key findings of a Pew Research Center poll released last week. Pew called on Americans to weigh in on their top priorities for the new administration. On some issues, the partisan differences were not particularly strong. But on the most hotly debated topics facing the country, Republicans and Democrats have been decisively divided.

Although a majority in both parties felt it was important for the federal government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats and Independents who leaned towards the Democratic Party were 33 percentage points more likely to say so than the Republicans and independents with GOP leanings. On climate change, a top priority for the Biden administration, the split was even greater: three in five Democrats thought it was an urgent concern, but only 14% of Republicans did.

There was a similar chasm over racial justice. While 72% of Democrats said dealing with race-related issues should be a top political concern, only 24% of Republicans said so. While there have always been differences between Republicans and Democrats over the importance of addressing racial disparities and the role of the federal government in this regard, the gap may now be bigger than ever.

This is in part because Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters, especially whites, have come a long way on these issues in recent years. Meanwhile, Republicans, encouraged by the policy of Trump hostility, are only becoming more skeptical of the arguments for racial justice.

Among the main political problems facing the country, just one management of the economy and jobs has made a large majority of both parties say that the government should invest a lot of energy. Eighty-five percent of Republicans said running the economy should be a top priority, as did 75 percent of Democrats.

