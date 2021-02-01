



Former chairman of state-owned China Huarong Asset Management, Lai Xiaomin was executed after being found guilty of demanding bribery payments of more than 1.79 billion yuan ($ 278 million) over a period of ten years. Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has embarked on an aggressive anti-corruption campaign since assuming leadership of the Communist Party in 2012 (Credit: Mao Xiluan, CC SA-BY 3.0)State media ad via Twitter that Lais’s conviction, approved by the Chinese People’s Supreme Court, was carried out on Friday. In what has been described as one of the country’s most high-profile corruption cases in recent years, a court in northern China’s Tianjin ruled on January 5 found Lai guilty and sentenced him to death for abusing his position as head of the state-owned asset company between 2008 and 2018 to solicit the bribes. He was also convicted of embezzlement of public funds and on the slightest count of bigamy, which was said to have been linked to his having engaged in more than 100 extramarital affairs, two of which resulted in illegitimate children. Lai Xiaomin’s harsh treatment reflects the Central Committee’s steadfast determination with President Xi Jinping as the core to administer the party and its zero tolerance in cracking down on corruption, China Huarong Asset Management reportedly said in a statement. The OCRP previously reported that Lai admitted in a state television documentary that he hid millions of dollars in bribe payments, more than three tons of paper money, in his Beijing apartment. . The former regulator was first arrested and charged in October 2018, following his dismissal from the ruling Chinese Communist Party shortly after the allegations against him came to light. The party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said in a statement that arbitrariness, corruption, moral degradation and extravagance of life seriously violated[ed] party discipline, constituting a violation of the law. Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has led an aggressive anti-corruption initiative since taking over as Communist Party leadership in 2012, with several hundred former officials arrested and prosecuted for corruption, according to continued coverage of the campaign by the Communist Party. China Morning Post. While official data on the use of the death penalty in China remains a closely guarded state secret, Amnesty International in 2019 double the Central Asian country is the world’s biggest executioner, claiming that several thousand executions are likely carried out each year for a variety of different crimes. Human Rights Watch would have condemned the recent court decision to execute Lai, saying China is clearly taking a major step backwards from its already internationally maligned human rights record.







