Strength (prayer) of women

Solopos.com, SOLO – Thursday (1/21/2021) is a special day for President Joko Widodo’s eldest son. Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Teguh Prakosa were officially appointed mayor and deputy mayor of Solo, elected in the 2020 regional elections.

The decision was taken at an open plenary meeting of the General Election Commission (KPU) in Solo City. In the world of politics, he is a newcomer like his father ten years ago. Gibran’s victory in the local political arena followed in the footsteps of his father sitting in the dhampar of Solo City Hall.

Gibran fought in the election for the regional head with the blessing of his mother, Mrs. Iriana. Joko Widodo at this time certainly also pocketed the pangestu from his mother, Mrs. Sudjiatmi. However, the mother’s prayer is a powerful force.

The mother is a magical talisman. Not only engenders inner peace. The prayer of the woman who gave birth to us also prepares the ground for our choices. We can see this fact of my man President Joko Widodo’s mother.

The calendar sheet showed the figures for February 15, 1943. Half a month before Japanese troops took control of Java, Sudjiatmi’s eyelids saw the glow of the universe. He was born from the small wong family.

His father and mother, Wirorejo and Sani, live daily in remote villages in Ngemplak district, Boyolali regency. They live a simple lifestyle. This woman grew up to be a village teenager.

Traditional games gobag sodor has a valuable contribution in itself. It was child’s play that brought him to meet the heathen of the heart, Widjiatno, who later became a husband and gave birth to a name of Notomihardjo.

This delicate and handsome 19-year-old married this 16-year-old woman. The two families meet. It was agreed that the wedding would take place on August 23, 1959.

For the size wong village, the wedding celebration is animated by the slaughter of a cow as a guest meal assumed last night’s puppet show.

On the aisle chair, the bride’s smile continues to grow. The woman who became queen for a day and her heart was in bloom, named Sudjiatmi, was the mother of President Joko Widodo.

Solo City is a witness to the family struggle andhacted (carpenter) this. From his father opening a lumber business in Srambat, Solo, and building a house there.

The young couple contracted not far from their parents’ house. In the small booth, Sudjiatmi was pregnant with Joko Widodo. According to her confession to Kristin Samah and Fransisca Ria Susanti (2014), giving birth to Joko Widodo was not an easy thing.

He felt pain, anxiety, and was stabbed alone. She was only 18 when her uterus contained the life of a nine-month-old fetus. At Brayat Minulyo Hospital, no parent is waiting for her, including her husband.

Only toh pati or risk your life by fighting for the birth of a fetus in the world and taking its first breath. Hospital management prohibits the family from following the birth process.

Joko’s first cry on June 21, 1961 was heard only by Sudjiatmi and the midwife. The birth of Joko Widodo’s baby made the family gay. Some Javanese wong romanticize the atmosphere somah who is happy to purwakanthi: the rain of the house because of the child or domestic excitement due to the presence of a child.

The bad news was troubled by the bad news that Sudjiatmi’s family had to leave the house where they lived. The land and houses they occupy do not belong to individuals, but belong to the government which will serve as a market.

The public institution gave a change to the north side of the river, but it did not occupy it. The eviction incident so impressed Joko Widodo that it influenced his arbitrary policy of relocating residents at a later date.

In short, Sudjiatmi’s family did not learn to hold a grudge, but as a reflection of life. Maternity is tested. Joko Widodo has magnate or very disappointed in high school.

Her rag was at school, but her heart was not participating because school was not her choice. Joko Widodo often locked himself in his room, if he didn’t skip classes. This disappointment had consumed his soul for almost a year.

Sudjiatmi quickly realized that her baby was suffering from mental illness, not just physical. The mother must be the friend of a broken soul. Let Joko Widodo do what he wants, without fully intervening.

Historical instincts

After leaving for school, Sudjiatmi went to pick up Joko Widodo on a motorcycle. His friends laugh at: you met your sister (your brother came to get you). Sudjiatmi did not easily fold with difficult resistance and testing.

Either way, continue to blow their children’s optimism to stand up and achieve achievement. He is determined to send his children to the highest possible education, no matter what and in any way.

Bandaging her fragile heart, appearing to be a strong woman so that the strength could radiate and be absorbed by anyone around her, without exception the oldest son.

Not enough physical struggle. The spiritual dimension is reinforced in the accompaniment of the husband and the children. The Monday and Thursday fast are rarely missed. When most people were adjusting the covers at 3:00 AM WIB and were reluctant to get up, he hung up a prayer rug.

After being pierced by the cold of the ablution water, he bowed down and bowed down to the Life Scenario Writer. Continuation of the zikir until the dawn call to prayer sounds. Prayers for family members flow like the Pepe River during the rainy season.

This woman is not just a wasteful friend (a place to pour her heart out or vent) her children until they have families and grandchildren. It is also a post of safeguard and maintenance Bakoh despite his small body.

Mothers are protectors and the strength to live the lives of their children, since they are den ceprot. Emoh wallowed in wealth even though there were children who held the rank of mayor, governor and rose through the ranks to become president of the Republic of Indonesia.

Living modestly while living in Boyolali and moving on Kali Pepe’s lips half a century ago is still practiced, nothing has changed. Choosing to live life as it is does not want to overwhelm your children.

Thus, children often have difficulty finding their mother. After the child has bought a cell phone to facilitate communication with the mother.

Unlike modern humans, who usually have a hard time disposing of cellphones or gadgets, Sudjiatmi even leaves the communication device alone in his purse. He very rarely answers calls on his cell phone. He had strong faith in righteous living practices.

If you walk straight, straight your life will be perfect, he said. Joko Widodo once expressed his intention to advance in the political arena. Sudjiatmi gave a short message, if you want to earn money, you just have to trade, start a forestry business.

If he runs for mayor, Joko Widodo must be honest and not be allowed to act in any way, let alone use the money from that position. It’s a piece of the history of the mayor-elect of Solo. Even if it is not to win (looking) his grandson has been appointed mayor, he’s done with the kids, the putu and the great-grandparents.

He also managed to make his eldest son number one in this country. Without maternal strength, President Joko Widodo would have had a different fate, just like Gibran.

Sudjiatmi is an example for Indonesian women who raise children and lead a life without being saturated with luxury. He is a source of character education for the younger generation of this nation.

He was like a clerk ready to do syringes and angry when he saw the knights go astray. Hopefully Mas Gibran will not forget his grandmother, who also comes from a small family. This is the very essence of taking charge of historical instincts.



