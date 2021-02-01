PM Modi assures Israeli PM to punish perpetrators of ANI-bomb explosion





New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to punish the perpetrators of the minor bomb explosion that took place near the Israeli embassy here on January 29.

Prime Minister Modi added that India places great importance on the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and the Israeli embassy.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, in a telephone conversation, PM Modi assured his counterpart that India places the highest importance on the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and locals and will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context,” the statement said.

The leaders also spoke together about the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The two leaders also briefed each other on the progress of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective countries, and discussed possibilities for further collaboration in this area,” added the PMO.

On January 29, a low-intensity explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy. No injuries have been reported to date during the incident. The windshields of several cars parked near the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present at the “Beating Retreat” ceremony.

Investigators recovered an envelope with a text written on it linked to Israeli embassy officials at the site of the blast, sources said.

“The envelope contains text related to an official at the Israeli embassy. It is up to investigators to see if it has any connection to the case. But, it was recovered from the site of the ‘explosion,’ a senior government official said. ANI.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of the “fullest protection” to their diplomats. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos