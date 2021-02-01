Trump may be gone, but he’s left a lot of lackeys behind. Here are some of the worst. – Mother Jones





Let our reporters help you understand the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of the news that matters.

Between his electoral loss and the nomination of Joe Bidens, Donald Trump rushed through dozens of federal appointments. The most rewarded loyalists with cushy and largely ceremonial positions on boards and commissions. But many have been buried in a process in which a lame president converts political appointees into officials the next president will struggle to get rid of.

The Republican and Democratic administrations have used the system for decades, but Trump has taken the practice to new extremes. It is difficult to say exactly how many of those Trump appointees have requested a transfer to a public service position, as the data is only updated quarterly; Business Insider recently reported that Trump converted at least 26 political candidates into career positions. Max Stier, chairman of the Partnership for the Public Service, a nonprofit that tracks management issues in the federal government, says the final months of Trump’s presidency were far from normal. Landfill in general is a problem, Stier says. And I think the likelihood is that there are a few more issues here than we’ve seen in the past.

The majority of the problems lie with the Bureau of Personnel Management, the federal body which manages the employment of civil servants. Typically, the independent agency OPMan is supposed to ensure that a political appointee converted to a civil servant by the president is effectively qualified for the post. But Trump, coming out of the White House, upset the OPM leadership and replaced them with loyalists. “There was damage there,” Stier says. “And so it’s not clear whether OPM itself is a fair arbiter.”

Here are some of the leftovers and their new gigs:

= Burrower = Cushy date

Kellyanne Conway, US Air Force Academy Visitors Council: As an adviser to the White House, Conway was one of Trump’s most blatant apologists. In December, his ability to soar on a cushion of alternative facts earned him a place to advise the academy that trains cadets for the Air Force and Space Force.

Brandon Middleton, Chief Advisor of the Department of Energys Environmental Management Consolidated Business Center: Middleton was not a household name in Trumpworld, but he played an important role behind the scenes to roll back environmental regulations and fight climate policies from the Obama era. the deputy lawyer for water resources at the Ministry of the Interior. In September, Trump made him one of the top lawyers in the office that runs the world’s largest environmental clean-up program.

Andrew Giuliani, United States Holocaust Memorial Council: Yes, he is the son of Trump’s personal lawyer. The Giulianis are not Jews, but Rudy, who was raised in the Roman Catholic religion, recently claimed to be more Jewish than George Soros. Oy.

Elaine Chao, Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: Before jumping the Trump administration’s sinking ship in January, the Transportation Secretary (married to Senator Mitch McConnell) marked this cushy concert . If Kid Rock is ever honored at Kennedy Center, you know who to blame.

Corey Lewandowski, Defense Business Board: Even though Lewandowski has no military experience beyond a course at Naval War College and was fired from the 2016 Trumps Campaign in financial rout, he was nonetheless appointed to the panel that gives business management advice at the Pentagon.

Ginni Thomas and Matt Schlapp: Library of Congress Trust Fund Board: Throughout Trumps’ presidency, Thomas (who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas) published anti-Semitic and baseless conspiracy theories on his Facebook page. Schlapp is president of the American Conservative Union. (His wife, Mercedes, was Trump’s director of strategic communications.) Thomas applauded the Jan. 6 Trump rally that turned into a deadly insurgency day; Schlapp subsequently attempted to distance himself from Trump on Fox News. Maybe they will find themselves on the same page as they help manage donations to the country’s largest library.

Christopher Prandoni, administrative law judge at the Home Office: Environmental groups were alarmed by the appointment of Prandonis last April to this allegedly non-partisan position focused on resolving land and resource conflicts. After just three years of law school, Prandonis worked as a legislative assistant for Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), whom the Center for Biological Diversity has called the number one enemy of public lands in Congress.

Darren Beattie, Commission for the Preservation of the Heritage of the Americas Abroad: In 2018, Beattie was fired as a speechwriter in the White House when it emerged that he had attended a white nationalist rally two years ago earlier, appearing on a panel with the founder of an anti-immigration site labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Naturally, Trump appointed him to the commission which, among other things, helps preserve Holocaust-related sites.

Michael Ellis, National Security Council General Counsel: Ellis, former Republican political agent and representative representative staff of Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Joined the Trumps National Security Council in a political post in 2017 , but was appointed to the post of Advocate General, a senior official post, in November. His appointment caught the attention of the intelligence community who criticized Trump for installing one of his key political loyalists in a key intelligence post typically assigned to career non-partisan officials. On the day of Biden’s inauguration, NSA Director General Paul Nakasone put Ellis on administrative leave.

Michael Savage, Presidio Trust Board of Trustees: Right-wing radio welcomes biggest hits, including the loss of its MSNBC show after telling a caller to contract AIDS and die and calling the president of the Nancy Pelosi Chamber to be arrested and deported. The former herbalist now has a seat on the board of directors that oversees the famous 1,200-acre federal park in San Francisc, which Pelosi helped create in the mid-1990s.

Image credits: Conway: Gage Skidmore; Ellis: NBC; Giuliani: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty; Chao: Department of Transportation; Lott: Fox News; Lewandowsky: David J. Griffin / Icon Sportswire / Getty; Thomas, Schlapp: Gage Skidmore; Prandoni: Ministry of the Interior; Darren: FoxNews Ellis: NBC; Savage: White House

Correction: An earlier version of this story included John Lott in the list of Buried Named Persons. But on January 21, Lott reportedly resigned his post at the Department of Justice. Lott, an economist and gun rights advocate best known for his belied theory that easier access to guns reduces crime, was named in November to a DoJ advisory that caught the attention of researchers on gun violence and Senate Democrats.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos