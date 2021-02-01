Good initiative – GulfToday





Imran Khan

This is the first time in Pakistani history that an elected prime minister is available to interact with the public by telephone once a week (“Pakistani Prime Minister Imran will personally interact with the public by telephone on Monday,” Minister says , February 1 Gulf Today website).

Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would personally interact with the general public by telephone on Monday.

The general public can contact the Prime Minister by dialing 051-9210809 to speak directly to Imran Khan. Pakistan has had its ups and downs since its independence. At first it was the same country that was on the path to prosperity and then turned from the path of prosperity to destruction.

The venerable people of Pakistan have suffered greatly from the deadly terrorism in the country, which has resulted in the deaths of over 80,000 people, including civilians and the military.

A threat of corruption has gripped the whole of society. High level politicians at every institute became corrupt. There is no doubt that the poor of Pakistan were looking for an honest and clean person who was able to govern and put the country on the path of development and prosperity. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is an honest person. His secret weapon is his honesty, he is a hard worker and he believes he turns defeat into victory.

Now Imran Khan is the CEO of the country, I strongly believe that Allah Almighty listened to the plea of ​​the poor of Pakistan and rewarded them with Imran Khan as the ruler of Pakistan.

I am convinced that Imran Khan will leave no stone unturned to eradicate the threat of corruption and put the country on the path to stability and prosperity.

Munir BrohiBy email

