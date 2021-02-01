Jokowi claimed to follow up on the ombudsman’s work from 2016-2021





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodois called will monitor the member’s workOmbudsman RI 2016-2021 period linked to poor public service results. This was said when the members of the Mediator for the period 2016-2021 met with President Joko Widodo to say goodbye to him at the Presidential Palace complex on Monday (1/2). As we know, their mandate will end soon. Ombudsman member Adrianus Meliala said that in addition to saying goodbye, his party discussed several issues with Jokowi.

“We are reporting on our work and on several issues that require the president’s attention. He agrees with what we have said and will follow up,” Adrianus told reporters on Monday (1/2). Adrianus said a number of issues were discussed, including regarding the level of compliance with service standards that were still an issue. According to the Mediator’s assessment, many civil servants (ASN) continue to be negligent in the performance of their duties. “For example, low certainty of service time, unofficial levies, different treatment and the like,” he said. In addition, according to Adrianus, the meeting also addressed the issue of investment in electric cars which is hampered by licensing issues. Then he also addressed the issue of waste of personal protective equipment (PPE), which is currently out of control. According to Adrianus, during the meeting, Jokowi did not respond in detail to the findings. However, Jokowi has confirmed that he will follow up on those findings. “Not in detail. Just saying he’ll be careful,” he explained. The mandate of the members of the Indonesian Ombudsman for the period 2016-2021 will soon end, with Commission II of the Indonesian Parliament having approved nine names to fill the seats of the members of the Ombudsman for the period 2021-2026. The nine names were selected after Commission II carried out an aptitude and suitability test of the 18 candidates for the post of mediator. The nine names chosen were Mokhammad Najih as president and Bobby Hamzar named vice president. Then, seven other people will become members of the Ombudsman, namely Dadan Suparjo Suharmawijaya, Hery Susanto, Indra Marzuki Rais, Jemsly Hutabarat, Johanes Widjiantoro, Robertus Na Endi Jaweng and Yeka Hendra Fatika. (dmi / arh)



