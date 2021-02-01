Reason for optimism over climate action, says Chinese ecologist





03:31 One of China’s leading environmental activists says he has much more hope for the prospects for global action on climate change than he was six months ago. Ma Jun, who heads the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, said last week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) showed growing international consensus on the need to act. “I have a lot more hope than, say, six months ago, because at that time it looked pretty grim because the United States had pulled out of the Paris Agreement on climate and that many other industrialized countries were unwilling to come up with solid actions ”. he told Juliet Mann of CGTN. “But then the EU made its commitments, then President Xi Jinping, representing China, made its historic commitment to carbon neutrality, followed by Korea and then Japan and Biden’s presidency brought the United States back to the Paris Agreement “. Growing concerns about climate change dominated the WEF online event, usually held annually in Davos. Although no concrete agreement has been reached, Ma said the nations must work together. “It is a common challenge for all countries to transform their energy supply, manufacturing, transportation and consumption into a zero carbon model,” he said. “It is very difficult and because the zero carbon process is a long process, 30 to sometimes 50 years from now we have to create all the milestones for the short and medium term goals.” Ma says he also hopes that global biodiversity challenges will remain at the center of the international arena. China is due to host the UN biodiversity conference, known as CBD COP 15, at the end of May. The event has been postponed to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

