Boris Johnsons nifty to get away with anything, even the Covid disaster

You might imagine that at some point Boris Johnson will have to give an account of the tragedy that he and his government have presided over. Last week, Covid-19 took its 100,000th life in Britain, making the UK the fifth country to meet that target and giving it a death rate per million higher than almost any other country.

The prime minister was slow to lock down the country in March, again late in the fall, and staggeringly reckless about the Christmas holidays. It has failed to adequately protect nursing home residents or to put in place a testing and traceability system that is functional enough to be effective. To top it off, faced last week with grim evidence of his government’s incompetence, Johnson met him with a lie. We have done everything possible to minimize the suffering and loss of life, he said. He said it twice.

But maybe that calculation will never come. After all, the last sundays Opinium survey in fact, Johnson edged out Keir Starmer. Part of this is undoubtedly due to governments’ success in ordering the right vaccines and starting deployment early, but that is not the whole story. Throughout the crisis, Johnson has remained relatively at the same level as Starmer in the polls. Polls suggest people are more likely to blame their fellow citizens than the government for the recent spike in infections, despite the myriad of political failures Johnson has overseen.

How is he doing? Will his latest lie work? This pair of questions has marked Johnsons’ career. Rivals, colleagues, journalists and increasingly the public are in disbelief: how did Johnson get to this point when he’s a liar (or, like his former Tory MP Rory Stewart recently put, the most accomplished liar in public life)?

But that might not be the right question as a whole. Lies may in fact be the problem. This insincerity from Johnsonsopen helps him and it’s useful political stuff that has supported him his entire career.

Here’s a big deal for politicians in general: It’s hard to appear genuine to the public because you always have an ulterior motive. Your job is to persuade people to vote for you, to deceive the party line, or to avoid saying anything that might be turned against you or your colleagues. Sometimes you need to feign enthusiasm for a policy you don’t quite agree with, or answer questions with a carefully crafted set of answers rather than answering them.

The problem is, it makes you look dishonest. Politicians often try to get around this problem by making a special effort to appear sincere, but voters see through the act and they don’t like it. The more genuinely ostentatious the politician, the more cynical he is when he says something that clearly has a political purpose (see Theresa Mays comments on the joys of running in the wheat fields, or Andy Burnhams tries to persuading people that his favorite cookie was beer, chips and sauce).

The genius of Johnson’s approach is to suppress sincerity altogether. He recognizes the game and the act. It shows us that he acts, he behaves, in fact, as if a hilarious sequence of events had propelled him unprepared for the role of Prime Minister, and he’s about to hold it all together. He speaks as if he can half remember lines a Prime Minister might have said in a movie, without really keeping the irony in his voice when he talks about this fantastic new mall or this wonderful knitting company local. the things politicians have to say. I don’t really mean them.

This squares the circle, even if it makes ordinary people the butt of the joke. The Prime Minister can say the right things, the political things and sound genuine at the same time.

The Johnsons thing gives him the ability to say pretty much anything he likes (he’s not exactly outrageous or offensive, he doesn’t really mean it). He subtly mocks his political colleagues who take their jobs seriously. And that makes him much less vulnerable: a much greater retribution awaits the sincere politician who is revealed to be a liar than the liar who admitted it all along.

It also lowers our expectations: A photo of Johnsons, a brief glance at his notes as he spoke about last week’s tragic news, was interpreted as a head bowed in respect and splashed all over the newspapers on the next morning. And if he confuses his facts, incorrectly responds to the rules his own government has set, or seems to have made no effort to prepare, who can be surprised? We never suspected for a moment that it was someone doing their homework.

Perhaps this is a particularly British trait, a hatred of hypocrisy so great that the bride and groom have instead a genuine charlatan in charge of the country. Americans certainly seem to have the number of our prime ministers (the makeover is how a former Barack Obama spokesperson described it). British criticism has been equally damning, but rarely so dismissive. He’s a liar, of course. But oh how well he does.

Will Johnson get away with another lie? That he did all he could to save lives in this pandemic? It would be his biggest yet, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he does.