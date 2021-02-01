President Erdoan launches outrageous attack on LGBT children





Turkish President Recep Erdogan gestures. (Mustafa Kamaci / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan praised the youth of his party for not being LGBT +, calling queer youth “vandals”. Erdoan made his comments during an online speech to members of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Monday February 1, according toWall. Speaking to young people in Turkey, Erdoan said: “We will carry our young people into the future, not as LGBT + young people, but as young people from this country’s glorious past.” He continued, “You are not LGBT + youth. You are not the young people who vandalize, but you are the ones who mend these vandalized hearts. He went on to say that he “respects” all opinions and identities as long as they are not related to “terror, immorality, perversion and violence”. Recep Tayyip Erdoan believes LGBT + people are ‘poisoning’ young people This is not the first time Erdoan has spoken out against the LGBT + community, the Turkish president has a long history of offensive comments about queer people. In July 2020, he accused LGBT + people in Turkey of “sneaking up on our national and spiritual values ​​again” and said gays have tried to “poison young people” throughout history. “I call on all members of my nation to be careful and take a stand against those who manifest all kinds of heresies that our Lord has forbidden, and those who support them,” Erdoan said at the time. He urged citizens to “speak out against those who display any kind of perversion forbidden by God.” He also targeted queer allies. He said that those who support “these marginal movements contrary to our faith and our culture are in our eyes partners of the same heresy”. “We will not let you step on human dignity”,he wrote.“We will protect nature and the mental health of our children.” Erdoan’s latest comments come just days after four students were detained and labeled “deviant” by the Turkish interior minister for a work of art that allegedly depicted rainbows along the river. Kaaba, a sacred building at the center of the Masjid al-Haram Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Controversy erupted after Erdoan appointed a party loyalist to a leadership position at Boazii University in Istanbul. The crackdown on students erupted earlier this month as protesters, many of whom were waving LGBT + Pride flags, argued that Professor Melih Bulu’s presidential appointment as rector went against the long-term 158 year history of electing his own. The controversy escalated when four students allegedly posed an artwork depicting the Kaaba alongside rainbow symbols commonly associated with the LGBT + community. The students were then arrested for disrespecting the Kaaba. LGBT + people in Turkey often face violence and persecution. Erdoan, alongside lawmakers, religious leaders and heads of major humanitarian agencies, has launched vicious attacks on queer people in the country over many years. Retail giant LC Waikiki announced earlier this year that it would ban the use of rainbows, unicorns and other “LGBT + images” in its clothing designs. Meanwhile, government advertising regulators have launched their own crackdown claiming that rainbows “negatively affect children’s mental health,” so the rainbow merchandise must be accompanied by a warning for 18 years and over. PinkNews has a free iOS app that will keep you up to date with all the latest news, features, interviews, and exclusives.You can download it here.







