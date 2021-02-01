Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for his efforts to protect Israeli officials





Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his government's efforts to protect Israeli officials following the terrorist incident near the country's embassy in New Delhi last week. A small explosion of improvised explosive device (IED) occurred on Friday evening near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. No one was hurt. "I spoke to my friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his government's efforts to protect Israeli officials following the terrorist incident near the Israeli embassy in India" , Netanyahu wrote in a tweet. "Prime Minister Modi noted that his country is committed to the security of our people and that India will continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism," he added. For his part, Prime Minister Modi assured Netanyahu that the attack near the Israeli mission would be fully investigated and the perpetrators would be brought to justice. "Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue. We also discussed our health cooperation in the context of COVID-19, "Modi tweeted. Netanyahu congratulated Modi on producing vaccines in India and starting the vaccination operation there. Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on the success of the vaccination operation in Israel. "The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates," said the Israeli prime minister's office. On Friday, Netanyahu expressed "full confidence" in Indian authorities to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following the explosion which occurred about 150 meters from the embassy in the bungalow area. very high security from Lutyens. Some cars were damaged by the explosion. Israel's foreign ministry said all its diplomats and staff at its embassy in Delhi were "safe and sound." Netanyahu, through his national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, told Modi that he was fully confident that the Indian authorities will conduct a full investigation into the incident and will ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews there. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of the fullest protection of diplomats and the mission.

