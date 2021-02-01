Declaring PPKM ineffective, Jokowi deemed very disappointed





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Expert Sulfikar Amir, a disaster sociologist at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, argued that President Joko Widodo was very disappointed with the pandemic management team, so he was able to declare the ” adoption of restrictions on community activities ( PPKM) ineffective. “In my opinion, this indicates that Pak Jokowi is very disappointed with the pandemic management team. He might think that PPKM might be a new, more efficient approach because of the Java-Bali scale, ”Sulfikar told Kompas.com, Monday (1/2/2021). However, he said, the facts actually proved that PPKM was too weak to restrict population movements. This is reflected in the many additional daily cases of Covid-19. In fact, daily cases have passed the million mark. Read also: PPKM is not effective, the government is asked to carry out a full regional quarantine Sulfikar admitted that he was not surprised to see an increase in cases of Covid-19 transmission lately due to ineffective manipulation through PPKM. “From the start, I predicted it would be like this. It’s like handling a flood with a Sanyo pump,” he said. In fact, according to him, President Jokowi Basically, they abandoned the economy to decline due to restrictions. “When Pak Jokowi says, ‘It’s okay for the economy to go down,’ it means he’s ready to make sacrifices. But it turns out that the economic sacrifices don’t make sense because the number of cases has actually increased, ”Sulfikar added. Also Read: Covid-19 Working Group: PPKM President’s Assessment Is A Valuable Contribution For Us In addition, suspects Sulfikar, this disappointment was also demonstrated by the attitude of the president to ask for the contribution of epidemiologists outside the working group on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the Covid-19 Handling Task Force also has epidemiologists, including Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for the Covid-19 Handling Task Force.

