Members of George W. Bush’s administration quit Republican Party, calling it ‘Trump cult’





Dozens of Republicans in the administration of former President George W. Bush are quitting the party, dismayed by the failure of many elected Republicans to renege on Donald Trump after a deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol last month.

Key points: Some Republicans have terminated their party membership, others are letting it expire or are newly registered as independents

These officials, some of whom have served in the highest echelons of the Bush administration, said they had hoped that a Trump defeat would encourage party leaders to quit the former president and denounce his baseless claims according to which the November presidential election had been stolen.

But since most Republican lawmakers stick with Mr. Trump, these officials say they no longer recognize the party they once served.

Some have terminated their membership, others are letting it expire while a few are newly registered as independents, according to a dozen former Bush officials who spoke to Reuters.

“The Republican Party as I knew it no longer exists. I would call it the cult of Trump,” said Jimmy Gurul, who was undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence in the Bush administration.

Kristopher Purcell, who worked in Bush’s White House communications office for six years, said around 60 to 70 former Bush officials have decided to leave the party or sever ties with it.

Learn more about US politics:

“The number is increasing every day,” said Mr Purcell.

The party is currently caught between disgruntled moderate Republicans and independents bothered by the hold Mr. Trump still has over elected officials and Trump’s loyal base.

American election 2020

Catch up on our full coverage of the 2020 election fallout.

Read more

Without the enthusiastic support of both groups, the party will struggle to win national elections, according to polls, Republican officials and strategists.

The Republican National Committee referred Reuters to a recent interview its president Ronna McDaniel gave to Fox Business.

“We have a small row right now. But we are going to come together. We have to do it,” said McDaniel, predicting that the party will unite against the agenda of President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Representatives for Mr. Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

A representative for former President George W Bush did not respond to a request for comment.

During the Trump presidency, Mr. Bush made it clear that he had “retired from politics.”

‘It’s appalling’

More than half of Congressional Republicans, eight senators and 139 House representatives, voted to block election certification just hours after the siege on Capitol Hill.

Most Republican senators have also indicated that they will not support Mr. Trump’s impeachment, making it unlikely that the former president will not be sentenced in his Senate impeachment trial.

Mr. Trump was impeached on January 13 by the Democratic-led House of Representatives for “inciting insurgency.”

He is the only president to be impeached twice.

The reluctance of party leaders to disown Mr. Trump has been the last straw for some former Republican officials.

“If this continues to be Trump’s party, many of us will not come back,” said Rosario Marin, former United States treasurer under Mr. Bush.

“Unless the Senate condemns it and gets rid of Trump’s cancer, many of us will not be returning to vote for the Republican leadership.”

Two former Bush officials who spoke to Reuters said it was important to stay in the party to rid it of Mr. Trump’s influence.

Loading

One of those, Suzy DeFranc is a Republican Party veteran who served in administrations including those of former Presidents Richard Nixon and George W Bush, said she voted for Mr Biden in November.

But she thought breaking the party now would only benefit Democrats.

“I fully understand why people are frustrated and want to quit the party. I have had this feeling for 4 years, ”said Ms. DeFrancis.

But she said it was essential for the party to unite around Republican principles such as limited government, personal responsibility, free enterprise and strong national defense.

Reuters

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos