3 pillars of AJK join PTI ahead of Legislative Assembly polls





ISLAMABAD:

All Muslim Conference leaders J&K Dewan Chughtai and Mir Atiq, as well as key political figures from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.

The development was announced by PTI chief organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee in Islamabad earlier today.

The political leaders expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in the party manifesto, saying the Prime Minister was the only hope for the people of the AJK, as he effectively represented their cause as a Kashmir’s ambassador to the world.

They are committed to carrying the message of the PTI to the masses across the state and to working for the growth of the party in AJK with their supporters.

Previously, PML-N leaders Sardar Arzash from Hajira and Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, son of former PPP Minister Sardar Akhtar Rabbani from Sadhnauti had joined the PTI.

Welcoming Chughtai, Atiq and Rashid to PTI, Nyazee said that PTI has a comprehensive program and strategy for the development of AJK.

He said that the PTI will embrace political figures with good reputation and popularity among the masses and undergo the next polls with full preparations and strategy.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Secretary of Information Ahmed Jawad and PTI Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Lawyer Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry spoke at a press conference at the National Press Club. in Islamabad and briefed the media on the arrangements for PM Imran’s rally in Kotli on February 5 to express solidarity with the Indian people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Jawad said Prime Minister Imran exposed the true face of Modi’s fascist regime to the whole world and the United Nations, for their oppression and barbarity against the Kashmiris who are engaged in the unprecedented struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that due to the bad policies of the Modi government, the Indian economy was collapsing and the heat of its internal unrest was being felt throughout the region.

He added that the Pakistani government and the PTI strongly support their Kashmiri brothers and are determined to continue their full political, diplomatic and democratic support for their main struggle for the right to self-determination.

Attorney Chaudhry said that February 5 is celebrated as the day of the expression of the unwavering solidarity of the Pakistani people with the people of Kashmir, but this time the prime minister will address the public meeting near LoC to express solidarity with the Kashmiris who have been persecuted by the occupying Indian forces in IIOJK and with the residents of AJK who have been subjected to Indian bombardments on this side of the ceasefire line.

He said the Prime Minister’s participation in the Kotli town hall meeting would give new impetus to the Kashmir cause, marking far-reaching consequences.

Responding to questions from reporters, PTI Chairman AJK said the people of Kashmir had become completely united under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that the membership of prominent politicians from across Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the PTI was a reflection of the bright future of the people of Kashmir and their confidence in the vision of the Prime Minister and the PTI.

Lawyer Chaudhry said the masses have moved away from the rhetoric of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of opposition parties, because its leaders pursue personal interests.

He added that the future belongs to those who move towards the development of the state and the resolution of the dispute in Kashmir under the banner of the PTI.

