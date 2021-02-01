Democrats and Republicans close to each other on China and Russia policy

It was Heraclitus who wrote: “No man ever walks twice in the same river, because it is not the same river and it is not the same man.” This seems to be an apt description of President Biden as he seeks to shape US policy towards both China and Russia in the early days of his administration.

Nine years ago, then Vice President Biden toured China for six days with his daughter and granddaughter, but also met his counterpart, then Vice President Xi Jinping. Vice President Biden was at that time tasked by President Obama to get to know Xi and build a relationship. They would see each other several times and these interactions provided a lot of fodder for the China Hawks who accuse Biden of being gentle on China.

Arguably, it’s not the same China, Xi, US, or Biden. The hope that China, once introduced into the international trading system, would gradually liberalize its policy has long faded, especially under Xi’s presidency.

China’s crackdown on Uyghurs, the crackdown in Hong Kong, the aggressive military posture in China’s South and East Seas, and the stated goal of dominating many of the most important technologies of the 21st century have clearly showed that the United States is now locked into a competition with a nation that, in many ways, is more formidable than the former Soviet Union.

Yet it is more than that. China believes that its model of state-dominated capitalism mixed with an authoritarian political system is superior to messy democratic systems in the West.

America’s mismanagement of the pandemic and the events of January 6 on Capitol Hill have convinced many Chinese leaders that they are winning.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, looked genuinely surprised when Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he agreed with outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s characterization of the Chinese crackdown on Uyghurs as “genocide,” a word not tossed around lightly among diplomats. Blinken described the competition between the United States and China as that between “techno-democracy” and “techno-autocracy”. Will digital tools be used to promote freedom and prosperity or control and repression and who will write the rules?

Likewise, there will be no reset with Russia by the Biden administration. Russia’s interference in our elections, cyber attacks, malicious actions to support dictators such as Bashar al-Assad and Alexander Lukashenko and its growing repression at home, make it a dangerous player on the world stage. Even the fiercest critics of Vladimir Putin believe that he did play a weak role, largely supported by vast reserves of oil and gas. Blinken has made it clear that President Biden “will impose costs for Mr. Putin’s interference and aggression.”

Listening to the back and forth between Secretary Blinken and the Republicans during his confirmation hearing, one is struck by the fact that in this era of deep divisions, Democrats – at least Biden Democrats – and Republicans are very much on the line. same wavelength when it comes to these two challenges.

President Biden has made two things clear.

First, there are issues where the US is going to have to find a way to work with China (climate change, trade, North Korea) and Russia (arms control, Iran, Ukraine and Syria).

Second, America will be better able to achieve this if it strengthens its alliances, but, more importantly, becomes stronger at home. It means strengthening our democracy, our economy, and our investments in future technologies and the American people. Now President Biden will attempt to accomplish all of this by stepping into the fast-paced stream of world events.

• Keith Peterson, of Lake Barrington, worked for 29 years as press and culture officer for the US News Agency and Department of State. He was editor of the Daily Herald 1984-86.