Connect with us

Politics

Democrats and Republicans close to each other on China and Russia policy

Avatar

Published

10 hours ago

on

By


It was Heraclitus who wrote: “No man ever walks twice in the same river, because it is not the same river and it is not the same man.” This seems to be an apt description of President Biden as he seeks to shape US policy towards both China and Russia in the early days of his administration.

Nine years ago, then Vice President Biden toured China for six days with his daughter and granddaughter, but also met his counterpart, then Vice President Xi Jinping. Vice President Biden was at that time tasked by President Obama to get to know Xi and build a relationship. They would see each other several times and these interactions provided a lot of fodder for the China Hawks who accuse Biden of being gentle on China.

Arguably, it’s not the same China, Xi, US, or Biden. The hope that China, once introduced into the international trading system, would gradually liberalize its policy has long faded, especially under Xi’s presidency.

China’s crackdown on Uyghurs, the crackdown in Hong Kong, the aggressive military posture in China’s South and East Seas, and the stated goal of dominating many of the most important technologies of the 21st century have clearly showed that the United States is now locked into a competition with a nation that, in many ways, is more formidable than the former Soviet Union.

Yet it is more than that. China believes that its model of state-dominated capitalism mixed with an authoritarian political system is superior to messy democratic systems in the West.

America’s mismanagement of the pandemic and the events of January 6 on Capitol Hill have convinced many Chinese leaders that they are winning.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, looked genuinely surprised when Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he agreed with outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s characterization of the Chinese crackdown on Uyghurs as “genocide,” a word not tossed around lightly among diplomats. Blinken described the competition between the United States and China as that between “techno-democracy” and “techno-autocracy”. Will digital tools be used to promote freedom and prosperity or control and repression and who will write the rules?

Likewise, there will be no reset with Russia by the Biden administration. Russia’s interference in our elections, cyber attacks, malicious actions to support dictators such as Bashar al-Assad and Alexander Lukashenko and its growing repression at home, make it a dangerous player on the world stage. Even the fiercest critics of Vladimir Putin believe that he did play a weak role, largely supported by vast reserves of oil and gas. Blinken has made it clear that President Biden “will impose costs for Mr. Putin’s interference and aggression.”

Listening to the back and forth between Secretary Blinken and the Republicans during his confirmation hearing, one is struck by the fact that in this era of deep divisions, Democrats – at least Biden Democrats – and Republicans are very much on the line. same wavelength when it comes to these two challenges.

President Biden has made two things clear.

First, there are issues where the US is going to have to find a way to work with China (climate change, trade, North Korea) and Russia (arms control, Iran, Ukraine and Syria).

Second, America will be better able to achieve this if it strengthens its alliances, but, more importantly, becomes stronger at home. It means strengthening our democracy, our economy, and our investments in future technologies and the American people. Now President Biden will attempt to accomplish all of this by stepping into the fast-paced stream of world events.

• Keith Peterson, of Lake Barrington, worked for 29 years as press and culture officer for the US News Agency and Department of State. He was editor of the Daily Herald 1984-86.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: