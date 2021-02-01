Steven Wilson transforms into David Bowie, Donald Trump, and more in ‘Self’ deepfake video





Steven Wilson used deepfake technology in the disturbing new video for his latest single “Self”.

The song appears on the London singer-songwriter’s sixth album ‘The Future Bites’, released last Friday (January 29) on Caroline International.

Following the themes of the song “New Age of Narcissism and Self-Obsession”, the black and white visuals of “Self” see Wilson transform into various celebrities including Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, David Bowie, Paul McCartney and Mark Zuckerberg.

The clip, directed by Miles Skarin, premiered today (February 1) on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York City. You can watch it below.

“The” Self “speaks of our new age of narcissism and self-obsession, in which a human race that looked curiously at the world and the stars now spends a great deal of its time staring at a small screen to see itself reflected. . back in the social media mirror, ”explained Wilson. “In that sense, everyone can now take part in the notion of celebrity and has the potential to share their life with an invisible mass of people they will never meet.”

He continued, “The video goes further by exploring the idea that anyone can now project a version or ‘self’ that has nothing to do with reality, and using only well-known faces, the deception becomes transparent.

Skarin added, “In our first discussions of the ‘Self’ video, we were talking about the concept of identity in the digital age, how your face is not only the key to most of the media you consume, it represents who you are. or who you claim to be in your online characters.

“One of the most intriguing new developments in recent years has been the ability to create deepfakes, where a computer runs a machine learning algorithm to predict what a face would look like in another pose. Anyone with the right tools and the right skills can now become someone else, so what does this mean for identity? “

Elsewhere in the video, we see Wilson warping in the faces of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson.

Last October, Donald Trump received the deepfake treatment from South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who launched a weekly satirical series called Sassy Justice.

