What we learned from Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results





Ultimately, Mr. Trump agreed to focus on a different goal: blocking Congressional certification of the results on Jan.6.

Women for America First, a little-known but highly organized group, helped build a coalition

With attention paid to the presidents’ daily tirades and subversive maneuvers, a group of little-known but increasingly influential activists traveled from town to town in MAGA-red buses, organizing rallies to pressure senators. keys for them to contest the vote. The bus tour was organized by a group called Women for America First.

The group would help build a strongly Trumpian coalition that included incumbent and incumbent members of Congress, grassroots voters and dismantled extremists and conspiracy theorists promoted on an early version of its since-deleted but found Trump March homepage via the Internet Archives, including white nationalist Jared Taylor, prominent QAnon supporters, and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Women for America First had various ties to the president and those close to him. Its leader, Amy Kremer, was a key organizer of the Tea Party era and an early supporter of Mr. Trump, having launched a super PAC Women for Trump in 2016. And two of the group’s organizers had their own important links. One, Jennifer Lawrence, knew Mr. Trump through his father, who had done business with him; another, Dustin Stockton, had credibility in the gun rights community as a coordinator with Gun Owners of America. Both had also worked with Mr. Bannon.

Sponsors for the bus tour included Mr Bannon and Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, who says he has spent $ 2 million so far to investigate the voting machines and foreign interference. Mr Lindell, along with Mr Byrne, was part of an ongoing shift within the Republican Party as mainstream donors withdrew from what has become an overt attack on the Democratic system and new donors have risen up for finance the narrative of the stolen elections.

The January 6 rally effectively became a White House production

Women for America First was the original organizer of the January 6 rally in Washington. But at the turn of the year, Mr. Trump decided to join the rally himself, and the event effectively became a White House production, with several people close to the administration and the Trump campaign joining the ‘team.

Former Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson was the White House liaison, a former administration official said. And the president discussed the timing of the speeches, as well as the music to be played, according to a person with direct knowledge of the conversations.

