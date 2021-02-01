Covid damage to children’s education more worrying than economy, Boris Johnson warns





Boris Johnson admitted he was more concerned about the damage the Covid-19 pandemic has done to children’s learning than its effects on the economy. The Prime Minister believes the UK economy will recover very strongly, although much of the corporate sector has been forced to shut down for most of last year. i’s education newsletter: news and analysis as schools try to get back to normal It comes as Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak craft a pre-budget stimulus package to boost investment and skills in the UK as Downing Street looks beyond the current coronavirus crisis. Real concern But he warned of the lasting effect of the coronavirus outbreak on children’s education, which has been repeatedly interrupted by the disease. Speaking in Batley, West Yorkshire on Monday, the Prime Minister admitted it would take time for the country to recover from the pandemic. The UK has immense natural resilience, he said. But he added: What really concerns me right now is our children’s education and education deficit that we have accumulated as a result of these lockdowns. For me, this is one of the top priorities for us, making sure to improve and repair the waste of time in class, the loss of educational opportunities. Research published yesterday by the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated that loss of learning would lead the average student to lose 40,000 earnings over their lifetime. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak comes under increasing pressure to extend his business and employment support programs until the summer (Getty) Mr Johnson will release a roadmap for lifting the lockdown later this month before Mr Sunak presents his latest economic recovery plan ahead of the March budget. According to plans, schools will reopen from March 8 at the earliest, but much of Treasury planning will be dictated by scientists and ministers from February 15 when they review the Covid situation and have a better idea of ​​the success of the vaccination program. The Chancellor is under increasing pressure to extend his business and employment support programs until the summer, as business leaders increasingly fear the economy will reopen only later in the year. year. Under current plans, the government holiday program and the Business Support Grant and Loan program will expire at the end of April. But the British Chamber of Commerce and the CBI are asking Mr Sunak to extend the two until June or July to help companies avoid a cliff edge in the spring. Blow in the teeth Tony Danker, CEO of CBI, said: Companies are currently completely in the dark when planning for the weeks and months ahead, hampering investment. We can provide more clarity and do the prep work now to allow them to plan for reopening and growth. “/> Read more Will schools reopen on March 8? Why opening date after lockdown depends on Covid cases and vaccine rollout The ministers have been condemned by rail unions after it was revealed that wage increases for workers in the industry will only be considered in exceptional circumstances. Union leaders said the decision was a kick in the teeth for frontline staff who continued to work throughout the coronavirus crisis.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos