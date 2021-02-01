Disinformation and propaganda cloud Turkey’s African policies





Feb 1, 2021 Turkey’s regional businesses, spurred on by Ottoman nostalgia, earned it a hostile Arab front led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. While Turkey’s ambitions have hardly translated into success, they have fueled a plethora of myths and lies that Turks and Arabs feed off. In his comments on regional issues, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often refers to the treaties that led to the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire or refers to the Ottoman heritage by promising, for example, Turkish citizenship to Lebanese Turks or by talking about one million ethnic Turks In Libya. For many in the Arab world, such statements indicate that the Turks have plans on Arab lands and are considering a return. Plans of a “Greater Turkey” broadcast by personalities close to Erdogan have only fueled suspicion. The Turkish press controlled by Erdogan has likewise Arab fears stoked by marketing Ankara’s regional movements with a heavy dose of hyperbole and nationalist bluster. Pro-government commentators believe that defense of Turkey’s borders begins in the Mediterranean, the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, boasting that Turkey is building lines of defense on three continents. Many Arab journalists also paint an exaggerated picture of Turkey and its capabilities, but in an alarmist manner. Seen from both sides, Turkey looks like a Leviathan invading a vast area – from Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine and Yemen to Libya, Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Mali and Senegal. By using the same toolkit, both sides stir up hostility and deceive their respective audiences. Several years ago, for example, the pro-government Turkish media hailed Sudan’s decision to lease its island of Suakin to Turkey as a development that “change deeply balance ”in the Red Sea. Although there is no Turkish base yet, they have linked the island to the Turkish bases in Qatar and Somalia to celebrate a “Turkish triangle»In the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean. The same media, however, neglected to follow up on the story of how Turkey’s ambitions on Suakin collapsed after the overthrow of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Following the coup, the chief of the military leadership was quick to assert that Suakin was a “inseparable partFrom Sudan. “Its value cannot be measured with a material price. Its story cannot be sold, ”he said. The statement must have come as a relief for the Egyptian press, which had claimed Turkey would use Suakin to overthrow Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, an enemy of Ankara since ousting the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.

In a new addition to the myths, Arab weekly reported on January 26 that Ankara’s decision to extend the tenure of anti-piracy naval forces in the Gulf of Aden, Somali waters and the Arabian Sea were part of its “destabilization program” in Yemen and the Horn of Africa. According to the newspaper, Turkey sought positions in Somalia and Djibouti with the aim of obstructing the interests of the Gulf countries and controlling commercial traffic in the Horn of Africa by taking control of the ports in the Strait of Bab. al-Mandeb in Somalia, Somaliland and Djibouti. . In reality, there is no indication that Ankara is monitoring the ports of Djibouti and Somaliland, although Turkish companies operate the international airport and the seaport in the Somali capital. Turkey has only spoken of the establishment of a shopping center in Djibouti, where Saudi Arabia, China, France and the United States have acquired military bases. As for the escape SomalilandTurkey opened a consulate there in 2014, but the UAE has been the key regional power courting Somaliland, with Egypt apparently in tow. Arab Weekly also accuses Turkey of undermining Saudi stabilization efforts in Yemen in order to achieve its strategic goals at the expense of continued chaos. Turkey is also accused of expanding intelligence operations in Yemen under the guise of humanitarian aid missions and of helping Muslim Brotherhood affiliates take control of the oil-rich province of Shabwa and build a port there. maritime, all to advance its own interests. Earlier reports from The Arab Weekly claimed the Houthis and the Brotherhood colluded to seize Bab al-Mandab with Turkish support and Turkey has drones provided and formed elements of the Brotherhood in Yemen. All of these claims appear to be exaggerated achievements attributed to Turkey. If they were genuine, Erdogan would hardly have missed the opportunity to brag about them. Regional rivals often tried to trip over each other and their rivalries turned into enmity, but Turkey’s victories were not so great. For others like the former Egyptian diplomat Ramzy ezzeldin ramzy, The pursuit of Turkey’s military position in Sudan, Somalia, Qatar and Libya is part of a policy to encircle Egypt. Many believe Turkey’s ambitions in Libya are not limited to this country but extend to its neighbors and beyond. For Asharq al-Awsat chronicler Abdulrahman Al-Rashed, Turkey is a threat to no less than 15 Arab countries. “The Turks in Libya are the biggest threat to Egypt since the Camp David accords,” he wrote. “Turkey will use Libya to blackmail the Europeans and threaten Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Sudan. Turkey’s next war will be in Yemen. Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood keeps tensions alive. Hanna Saleh, of Asharq al-Awsat, believes that Turkey is relying on neo-Ottomanism to build “a crescent of the Muslim Brotherhood parallel to the Persian crescent”. For his colleague columnist Saleh al-Qallab, Erdogan “practically pledged allegiance to the Muslim Brotherhood”. Based on experience, this author would retort that Erdogan’s allegiance is in his interests alone. Since the Arab Spring, the Brotherhood has indeed become a tool of political influence for Erdogan, but his pragmatism means he may well show them the corner door. Aside from settling scores on the Brotherhood, Turkey’s efforts to expand its influence through economic, political and military ties can hardly be reduced or explained as animosity towards Egypt. Turkey’s close ties to Sudan under Bashir or rapprochement with Ethiopia in the midst of the water-sharing dispute between the latter and Egypt could indeed have looked like an encirclement in Cairo. And indeed, Egypt lacks real leverage in many areas Turkey has turned to. Yet Egypt has the upper hand in reaching Arabs in areas of conflicting interests. Surrounding Egypt is simply beyond Turkey’s capacity. In a climate where any political, commercial or humanitarian contact is seen as a movement of conquest on one side and invasion by the other, combat has become inevitable. The Turkish side has come to seek a Saudi-Emirati hand behind any terrorist attack or piracy targeting Turkish interests. In June, for example, the daily New dawn, an Erdogan favorite, proclaimed: “The UAE will attack Turkey in Somalia.” According to the newspaper, “The UAE has taken an eye on Somalia after suffering a heavy defeat in Libya. Its objective is to drag [Somalia] back into chaos after the African country achieved stability with the support of Turkey. Thus, he will also take his revenge on Turkey. Abu Dhabi, which attempted a coup in Somalia in 2018, now incites terrorism through autonomous Somaliland and Puntland. The same newspaper claimed that after Bashir, Sudan collaborated with Egypt and Israel to curb the Turkish presence in the Red Sea. The notion of neo-Ottomanism may be a source of motivation for Erdogan, but it is now an unfounded fantasy. Erdogan’s measures to expand Turkish influence in the Middle East are hardly the product of a comprehensive and well-thought-out strategy, backed up by the corresponding means and capabilities, as described by the Turkish and Arab media. In addition, he may be running out of ammunition on that front, as he has recently turned to reviving ties with the European Union. Turkey is at an impasse in Syria despite its military build-up there, is unable to secure the future of its military cooperation and maritime demarcation agreements with the Libyan government based in Tripoli, and is back to zero in its relations with Sudan. The importance of its base in Qatar is set to diminish as Doha mends fences with its neighbors, while that of Somalia becomes a polarization issue in Somali politics. In Yemen, Erdogan was so pro-Saudi initially that he advocated the intervention, but bilateral relations have since deteriorated, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the center of the fallout. Still, Erdogan remained respectful of King Salman and stopped talking about Yemen, an issue Turkey has no holistic policy on. The Saudis benefit from a vast network in Africa and even have a minister in charge of relations with African countries. King Salman sponsored peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia in 2019. Saudi influence on the coastal states of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is indisputable. In its positioning in Africa, Turkey mainly wanted to counter France and often made mistakes such as supporting the controversial electoral council in the upcoming elections in Somalia and rushing to visit the military junta after the coup in Mali in September. . Turkey’s ambition was to become a vibrant economic center between continents, but it ended up being a port for problem groups, exiles and fugitives. And the Turkish bases abroad are a gift of the desperation of the host countries. They are bound to become contentious as the reasons for desperation diminish. The gap between Turkey’s ambitions and capabilities is widening, as is the gap between its rhetoric and the realities on the ground. Despite all the big talk, Turkey’s trade volume with Africa remains at some $ 21 billion.







