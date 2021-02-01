Politics
Prime Minister Modi vows to punish those responsible for the explosion near the Israeli embassy
A low intensity explosive device detonated outside the Israeli embassy on January 29, damaging several vehicles. Israel and India are working together to investigate the incident
POSTED ON FEBRUARY 01, 2021 at 7:55 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the recent terrorist attack near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and pledged to punish the perpetrators during a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
A low intensity explosive device detonated outside the Israeli embassy on January 29, damaging several vehicles. The two countries are working together to investigate the incident and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi shortly after the explosion.
Modi has expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack near the Israeli embassy and assured Netanyahu that India places the highest importance on the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and locals and will deploy all its resources to find and punish perpetrators, the Foreign Office said. .
Read also: NIA could resume investigation into explosion in front of Israeli embassy in Delhi
The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context.
Modi and Netanyahu also briefed each other on progress in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in their countries and discussed possibilities for future collaboration in this area, including the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and mutual recognition. vaccination certificates, the Israeli prime minister’s office said on Twitter.
Netanyahu thanked Modi for the Indian government’s efforts to protect Israeli officials following the terrorist event near the Israeli embassy, according to tweets.
Modi noted that India is committed to the safety of our people and added that India will continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.
Netanyahu also praised Modi for producing vaccines and starting vaccinations in India.
