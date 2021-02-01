Rights group – Radio Free Asia

World Health Organization (WHO) investigators probing the origins of the coronavirus in China are unlikely to be allowed to meet with criticism of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) handling of the early stages of the pandemic, a overseas-based rights group said Monday.

The team visited two disease control centers on Monday that played an early role in managing the outbreak in central China’s Wuhan city.

Since coming out of a 14-day quarantine period, the team – who said they were not trying to blame the pandemic – also visited hospitals and a fruit market in sea ​​linked to a first group of cases.

But the Chinese Human Rights Defenders Group (CHRD) said that even if the group tried, it would be difficult to speak to anyone offering a perspective different from the government’s official discourse.

“Even if they tried, WHO experts would be hard pressed to find anyone to talk to, whistleblowers, citizen journalists, families of the victims, or any other criticism of the Chinese government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, ”CHRD said in a report on its website.

Instead, the authorities suppressed the information and sanctioned dissent, he said.

“Citizen journalists who traveled to Wuhan at the start of the coronavirus outbreak to report from the front lines have disappeared or have gone to jail,” he said.

“We don’t know exactly where Fang Bin and Chen Qiushi are; Zhang Zhan was sentenced to 4 years in prison; and Chen Mei and Cai Wei, who tried to keep censored COVID information, are still being held.

He added, “President Xi Jinping’s outspoken criticisms for his handling of the pandemic are locked away – Ren Zhiqiang has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, Guo Quan and Xu Zhiyong are still in pre-trial detention.”

Missing, presumed detained

The group also cited the cases of two women who spoke out on the safety of vaccines that have “disappeared” and are believed to be held by authorities.

Hua Xiuzhen was last seen on January 13 in Shanghai, escorted by officials from the Yangpu District Neighborhood Committee, while He Fangmei disappeared in Henan Province on October 9, according to the newspaper.

“What the two missing women have in common is their tenacious campaign for transparency in government immunization programs and their efforts to hold them to account,” CHRD said.

The WHO team is looking for large amounts of evidence, including animal samples, genetic analyzes and epidemiological studies, that will help them identify the origins of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.

According to Reuters, no full route for the group’s fieldwork has been announced, and reporters covering the tightly-controlled visit have been kept away from team members.

However, the WHO tweeted last week that the team would include a visit to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which conducts research on bat coronaviruses, sparking speculation that there is a link to its activities. and the emergence of COVID-19 in the same city. .

“Field visits will include the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan Market, Wuhan CDC Lab,” the agency said via its Twitter account, adding that the team would speak with some of the first people to be confirmed as COVID-19 patients.

Revamped Seafood Market

Political commentator Fu Shenqi said the city authorities had “reorganized” the South Chinese seafood market linked to the start of the first outbreak beyond recognition.

“The equipment, materials and data of the P4 labs have been … hidden and the hospitals are fully prepared for these visits,” Fu said in a comment broadcast on RFA’s Mandarin Service.

“What is left for the experts to investigate?” he said, adding that the team fully expected it.

“WHO does not want the international community to have high expectations for this investigation,” Fu wrote. “The official CCP rhetoric is even clearer that this is not an investigation, but rather a collaboration … with Chinese experts on the origins of the virus.”

“We can expect the WHO to execute the moves with this probe … and China wants it to conclude that the source of the virus was not in Wuhan,” Fu wrote.

Despite speculation around the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Beijing has made several attempts to change the narrative around the origins of the coronavirus, with state media frequently suggesting that it was brought to the country from elsewhere.

Fu said a loosely drafted report by the WHO team would be most likely to win the approval of the Chinese government.

China recorded more than 2,000 new national cases of COVID-19 in January, the highest monthly total since the end of the initial outbreak in Wuhan in March 2020.

Two people died from the disease in January, the first deaths in several months.

Meanwhile, travel bans and quarantine restrictions are being implemented across the country ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations starting February 12, with schools operating only online and government incentives offered to people who stay put and do not return to be with parents for the holiday season.

Reported by the Mandarin and Cantonese services of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.