New attorneys to lead Trump impeachment defense with experience in Bill Cosby and Roger Stone cases





His lawsuit, which was dismissed in 2018, grabbed national headlines as the prosecutor who defeated him charged Cosby with criminal charges, ultimately sending him to jail.

Following a sudden exodus of lawyers working on the Trumps defense for his Feb. 9 impeachment trial, the former president announced on Sunday that hell would be represented by Castor and David Schoen, another lawyer linked to several controversial defendants high profile, including Roger Stone and Jeffrey Epstein.

Castor and Schoen will take the job after Trumps’ former lawyers let their insistence on claiming he actually won the 2020 presidential election, a false claim the former president has repeatedly repeated since November. , the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The Trumps team denied this explanation and said the defense would focus on constitutional issues involved in the impeachment trial. And Schoen also said he plans to focus on attacking the militarization of the impeachment process and arguing that it is unconstitutional to impeach a president once he is removed from office.

I’m not one to come up with a theory of voter fraud, Schoen told The Post on Sunday night. This is not the subject of this impeachment trial.

While the two lawyers are only playing their lead roles on the Trump team in the politically charged impeachment trial, neither Castor nor Schoen are new to the controversy.

Castor, a Republican, was Montgomery County’s chief prosecutor from 2000 to 2008. In 2005, Andrea Constand reported that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her the previous year, but Castor refused to pursue criminal charges.

Ten years later, after Constand sued 13 female volunteers to testify to their own allegations against Cosby, Castor was forced to account for that decision as he again ran for the district attorney. Constand also sued Castor for defamation in 2015, just before the election. He publicly suggested that there had been inconsistencies in Constands’ account of the crime, but the growing #MeToo movement made his handling of the Cosby case a key issue in the race. He lost to Democrat Kevin Steele, who chose to sue Cosby.

During the criminal case, lawyers for Cosbys argued that Castor secretly promised actors immunity in 2005. A judge dismissed this argument. Cosby was found guilty on three counts and sentenced in 2018 to three to ten years in prison. Constand and Castor confidentially settled the defamation complaint in 2019.

Castor did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday night.

As the second indictment of former President Donald Trumps approaches, lawmakers on Jan.31 discussed whether he should be held accountable for the Capitol violation. (The Washington Post)

Someone recommended me to him and, I don’t know, I liked him, Schoen told the Post, explaining his decision to appeal Stones in 2020. It seemed like a challenge. He was really against it.

Days before Jeffrey Epsteins’ death in 2019, Schoen also met the financier, accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls. Schoen has publicly disputed official reports that Epstein committed suicide in Manhattan jail and maintains his belief that Epstein may have been murdered. Schoen denies subscribing to some of the implausible allegations that have circulated online since Epsteins’ death and has admitted that there are no convincing suspects or alternative theories to the official account.

He just didn’t hit me like a guy who would kill himself, but who knows, it’s still possible, Schoen told The Post on Sunday. I don’t think they had a medical base [for the cause of death] but they don’t have a killer either.

Schoen described his day-to-day work as civil rights cases, with a focus on police misconduct, which he has pursued for almost 36 years. His recent workload has included a wrongful death and police misconduct lawsuit for the fatal police shooting of a black man in Florida and a wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit against officials at an Alabama prison. who ignored a punctured ulcer of an inmate for seven days, leading to his death.

With just over a week before Trumps’ impeachment proceedings begin, Schoen and Castor don’t have much time to prepare for the former president’s defense. Schoen told the Post he plans to focus on important constitutional issues, including whether a former president can legally stand trial on indictment.

I’ve been in constitutional litigation my entire career and I think this case raised important constitutional questions, Schoen told the Post. I feel honored to represent the [former] President of the United States and the Constitution.

Schoen said he did not believe lawyers who left the Trump team did so because of allegations of electoral fraud and rejected the suggestion that the new team would attempt to challenge the validity of the election results .

That’s not what attracted me to this impeachment trial, he said. I think the procedures are unconstitutional.

