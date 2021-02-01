2021 budget carries vision of self-reliant India, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Welcoming the Union’s budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said one barely encountered a budget that elicits so many positive responses within an hour or two after its presentation, and noted that it was tabled in extraordinary circumstances when many experts believed that the government will put more burden on the common man. The budget carries the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (Autonomous India) and lays a solid foundation as a new decade begins, he said. “This budget also has a sense of reality and confidence in development and showcases India’s self-confidence. It will also instill new confidence in the world in these difficult times, ”he said, referring to the Covid pandemic which is hitting the global economy hard. “We have adopted an approach of expanding new growth opportunities, creating new opportunities for our young people, giving a new dimension to human resources, developing new sectors for infrastructure development, evolving towards technology and to introduce new reforms in this budget, ”PM says. It’s a pro-active budget that gives a boost to wealth as well as well-being, Modi said. READ ALSO: Defense allocation stays the same, IAF gets biggest capital increase in budget Claiming that villages and farmers are at the heart of the Union budget presented on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he placed a lot of emphasis on strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing farmers’ incomes while making an allowance to further empower agricultural mandis. In televised remarks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget, Modi said it contained many provisions for the agricultural sector, including to facilitate loans to farmers. His comments came amid longstanding protests by a farmers’ section against three farm laws, with farmer unions protesting demanding their repeal and the government insisting they are for the good of farmers but proposing to put them on for 18 months. This budget speaks of comprehensive development for all regions of the country with a focus on southern and northeastern India in addition to Ladakh, he said, adding that it was about a “big step” towards the creation of coastal states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the West. Bengal is a “trading power”. It also aims to improve people’s comfort of life by simplifying procedures and rules, and aims to bring about positive changes for the infrastructure sector, industry, investors and individuals, the prime minister said. Expressing happiness that the budget transparency factor has been appreciated by experts, he said the budget does not have one iota of “reactive” and has been “pro-active” “with an emphasis on wealth as well as well-being. Noting that the MSME sector allocation has been doubled to improve employment opportunities, Modi said the focus in the budget on research and innovation will help young people. The common man and woman will benefit from the stress on health, sanitation, nutrition, clean water and equal opportunities, while increased allocation in infrastructure and procedural reforms will lead to the creation jobs and growth, he said.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos