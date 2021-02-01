Melania reportedly called Donald Trump after every rally to tell him how wonderful and awesome he is





I believe their way of showing affection to each other is to tell him how wonderful and wonderful he is, said Ms Winston Wolkoff.

She was always his first call, always, no matter where she was. And the first thing he said was, “Hey baby, how did I do it? As if he wanted her approval, ”she added.

Even though Ms Trump was absent from several events of the 2020 presidential election campaign, Ms Winston Wolkoff claimed she would have always supported him from the White House.

She tells him how it is, but she also makes sure to elevate him and embrace what he does, because that’s what she is, she said during her appearance on the podcast.

Ms Winston Wolkoff, who published a memoir of her working time for Ms Trump named Melania & Me in September, fell out with the former first lady in 2017 and the two ties cut in 2018.

However, Ms Winston Wolkoff always spoke fondly of Ms Trump in her book and said her seemingly shy character with the press was one she portrayed in public.

The 50-year-old wrote that Ms Trump seemed distant at times as part of an effort to shine the light here so you wouldn’t see what was going on there.

Speaking on the podcast, Ms Winston Wolkoff said she wrote the book to change the narrative in the press that Ms Trump was aloof.

Over the years, Melania has controlled her image, created her fairytale tale, and has remained an enigma, which allowed her to play pretend.

I felt my civic duty was to stop protecting her and unearth the most mysterious First Lady the world has ever known, she said.

By sharing my story with her, I unmasked her true identity and revealed an unvarnished portrait of a woman whose veneer I removed, leaving nothing but a shameless and deep woman, added Ms. Winston Wolkoff.

Mr. Trump has been mocked on social media several times during his presidency, as several videos showed Ms. Trump removing his hand when he attempted to hold it.

This led some to assume that their marriage was in trouble. However, Ms Winston Wolkoff claims the couple are in love and said Ms Trumps’ reluctance to hold her husband’s hand was more of a distraction from what was going on.

She added: I didn’t realize it, but when you see their eye contact and seduction through that look, it’s more about it than I think else.

The Independent has contacted Ms Trump for comment.

