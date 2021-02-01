Saudi Banks Boost T-Bill Investments to $ 117.3 Billion in 2020

Politics
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s largest sharia-compliant bank, resulting from the merger of three Islamic lenders, began operations on Monday with a combined asset value of 240 trillion rupees ($ 17.1 billion), making it makes the seventh largest bank in the Asian country.
President Joko Widodo launched the operations of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS), the new single identity replacing the Islamic lending trio of Bank BRI Syariah, Bank Syariah Mandiri and Bank BNI Syariah.
Each of the banks was a subsidiary of their respective conventional banking companies, namely Banque BIS, Banque Mandiri and Banque BNI.
In the midst of the pandemic (coronavirus disease) crisis, I am happy to receive information that the performance of Sharia banks in Indonesia has recorded stable growth and their growth is higher than that of conventional banks, said Widodo at launch.
He noted that the performance of Indonesia’s sharia economy ranked fourth in 2020, dropping from 10th place in 2018 to fifth in 2019, according to the State of the World Islamic Economy report.
BRIS chairman Hery Gunardi said the merger process started in March and on February 1 the bank began operating under its new logo, which features a five-edged star to represent the Pancasila or the five national ideologies and the five pillars of Islam.
Bank Syariah Indonesia is committed to being a banking institution that serves clients from all walks of life and abides by the principles of Sharia law, Gunardi added.
He pointed out that the bank also aims to be among the top 10 Sharia-compliant financial institutions in the world within five years.
It has a base capital of over 22.6 trillion rupees, with 1,200 branches and 2,447 vending machines across Indonesia, and over 20,000 employees.
Data from financial authorities showed that the assets of Indonesian Sharia banks in 2020 grew 10.97% year-over-year, while the assets of conventional banks grew 7.7%.
Loans from Sharia banks rose 9.42%, compared to 0.55% among their conventional counterparts.
The growth has shown that there has been a significant shift towards Islam-compliant banking among the predominantly Muslim population of the world.
On Monday, Erwin Dariyanto was surprised to discover that he had become the first customer registered with the newly merged bank.
I was opening a new account in a former BNI Syariah branch when customer service and the branch manager congratulated me on being the first customer under the new banking identity. They gave me a souvenir to mark the occasion.
I already have an account in a private Sharia bank and wanted to open an account in a public bank. I have transferred all of my bank accounts to Sharia banks except one to a conventional bank where my salary is transferred, Dariyanto told Arab News.
Ebi Junaidi, director of Islamic finance and economics at the Indonesian think tank Center of Reform on Economics (CORE), said there was still huge growth potential at the new bank.
While Muslims make up about 75 percent of Indonesia’s 270 million people, Sharia-compliant lenders have a penetration rate of less than 8 percent.
Hopefully now that we have a Sharia bank among the top 10 Indonesian lenders, it will improve the performance of Islamic banking sector, because previously there was no Sharia compliant bank that had a competitive advantage over banks. conventional on the top 10 list, Junaidi added.
With its main assets, Junaidi said the bank will have potential for international exposure with the possibility of opening branches in the Middle East where global Sharia funds are mainly concentrated.
It can be part of the liquidity of the global sharia fund and one of the players in the global sharia economy, he added.
