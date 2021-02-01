Politics
Why Biden wants to be more Trump than Obama on China
Richard McGregor is Principal Investigator at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.
During his first days in office, President Joe Biden issued a wave of executive orders to overturn his predecessor’s policies on the World Health Organization, climate change and immigration, to name a few -a.
As for China, in stark contrast, Biden’s new cabinet backed the Trump administration’s claim that Beijing was committing Uyghur “genocide” in Xinjiang, and issued a hardline statement on Taiwan that allegedly could be published at any time during the past four years.
Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, did not echo the highly ideological tone of their Trump administration counterparts on the ruling Communist Party of China. But the trend is clear nonetheless, that Beijing should expect more continuity in Chinese politics from Washington rather than the effort in multiple other policy areas to erase Donald Trump’s legacy.
There are many reasons for this, including the fact that China under Xi Jinping has become more powerful and assertive in recent years across the spectrum of economic and military competition.
But there is another factor in the determination of the new Biden administration to embark on Chinese politics, and it is the shadow of the last Democratic White House under Barack Obama.
In the wake of COVID-19, which started in China but devastated the health and economies of many other countries – especially the United States – Beijing has rebounded strongly.
The upheaval in Washington during Trump’s transition to Biden has only confirmed the opinion of many in Beijing – that the Chinese system is working, while the US model is broken. A system has provided stability, say the Chinese; the other, chaos, violence and instability.
“China’s rise so far has been peaceful, but can the decline of the United States be just as peaceful?” Zhou Bo, colonel of the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences, wrote in the South China Morning Post in late January.
At the root of this trolling is the idea that Beijing would like countries – especially in Asia – to internalize: China’s rise to power is inevitable and will run alongside the decline of the United States. United, and that everyone should cut their diplomatic fabric accordingly.
Enter the Biden administration, which is made up of many Obama veterans. Blinken, Sullivan and the new Indo-Pacific Policy Coordinator Kurt Campbell are all Obama alumni, as is Ely Ratner, who will be in charge of Chinese policy at the Pentagon.
The Obama administration has come under fire for failing to recognize the breadth of China’s strategic ambitions and needlessly compromising progress on issues such as climate change to allow Beijing a freer race in the South China Sea.
Obama’s initial reluctance to crack down on China could in part be because he wanted to distinguish himself from his predecessor, George W. Bush, whose interventionist foreign policy had put the United States in the “eternal wars” of the United States. Iraq and Afghanistan.
Obama also came to power inheriting the consequences of a devastating financial crisis and spent much of his first year wrestling with Congress on measures to restore growth. The administration rolled out the so-called pivot in Asia, a policy that won much applause and was initially aimed at re-engaging with Southeast Asia in particular. But in practice, the initiative has lost its vigor.
Biden faces the same challenge as Obama at the national level, that of reviving an economy, this time ravaged by COVID-19. But he also clearly wants to rush into foreign policy. Not all of these criticisms of Obama were delivered in hindsight. Much of it came then, and the Obama administration, by the end of its second term, had significantly toughened Chinese policy.
Administration officials were severely burned in 2012 when they believed they negotiated the withdrawal of Chinese ships from a disputed area near Scarborough Shoal, near the Philippines. Manila withdrew its ships, while Chinese ships remained. Campbell and Ratner both attended this meeting in a Virginia hotel room and have not forgotten.
In 2016, when US intelligence reported the presence of Chinese dredgers near the same area, Obama warned Xi against building any new man-made island. On this occasion, the Chinese retreated. Obama was also the first US president to explicitly promise that the US-Japan security treaty covered the defense of the Senkaku Islands, which are claimed by China as Diaoyu.
Nonetheless, members of the new Biden administration are keenly aware of the perception that Trump has hardened with China and thus gained influence over Beijing, when they missed their moment the first time around. The statement on Taiwan released by the State Department on Jan. 23 was particularly significant in laying the groundwork on an issue that could define bilateral relations.
“We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of Taiwan,” the statement said. For Drew Thompson, who served as Pentagon bureau chief for China, Taiwan and Mongolia for seven years from 2011, the statement was “reassuring on many levels.”
“If you were worried that the Biden administration was Obama 2.0,” he said in a tweet, “think again.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]