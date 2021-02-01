Why Biden wants to be more Trump than Obama on China

Richard McGregor is Principal Investigator at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

During his first days in office, President Joe Biden issued a wave of executive orders to overturn his predecessor’s policies on the World Health Organization, climate change and immigration, to name a few -a.

As for China, in stark contrast, Biden’s new cabinet backed the Trump administration’s claim that Beijing was committing Uyghur “genocide” in Xinjiang, and issued a hardline statement on Taiwan that allegedly could be published at any time during the past four years.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, did not echo the highly ideological tone of their Trump administration counterparts on the ruling Communist Party of China. But the trend is clear nonetheless, that Beijing should expect more continuity in Chinese politics from Washington rather than the effort in multiple other policy areas to erase Donald Trump’s legacy.

There are many reasons for this, including the fact that China under Xi Jinping has become more powerful and assertive in recent years across the spectrum of economic and military competition.

But there is another factor in the determination of the new Biden administration to embark on Chinese politics, and it is the shadow of the last Democratic White House under Barack Obama.

In the wake of COVID-19, which started in China but devastated the health and economies of many other countries – especially the United States – Beijing has rebounded strongly.

The upheaval in Washington during Trump’s transition to Biden has only confirmed the opinion of many in Beijing – that the Chinese system is working, while the US model is broken. A system has provided stability, say the Chinese; the other, chaos, violence and instability.

“China’s rise so far has been peaceful, but can the decline of the United States be just as peaceful?” Zhou Bo, colonel of the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences, wrote in the South China Morning Post in late January.

At the root of this trolling is the idea that Beijing would like countries – especially in Asia – to internalize: China’s rise to power is inevitable and will run alongside the decline of the United States. United, and that everyone should cut their diplomatic fabric accordingly.

Enter the Biden administration, which is made up of many Obama veterans. Blinken, Sullivan and the new Indo-Pacific Policy Coordinator Kurt Campbell are all Obama alumni, as is Ely Ratner, who will be in charge of Chinese policy at the Pentagon.

The Obama administration has come under fire for failing to recognize the breadth of China’s strategic ambitions and needlessly compromising progress on issues such as climate change to allow Beijing a freer race in the South China Sea.

Obama’s initial reluctance to crack down on China could in part be because he wanted to distinguish himself from his predecessor, George W. Bush, whose interventionist foreign policy had put the United States in the “eternal wars” of the United States. Iraq and Afghanistan.

Obama also came to power inheriting the consequences of a devastating financial crisis and spent much of his first year wrestling with Congress on measures to restore growth. The administration rolled out the so-called pivot in Asia, a policy that won much applause and was initially aimed at re-engaging with Southeast Asia in particular. But in practice, the initiative has lost its vigor.

Biden faces the same challenge as Obama at the national level, that of reviving an economy, this time ravaged by COVID-19. But he also clearly wants to rush into foreign policy. Not all of these criticisms of Obama were delivered in hindsight. Much of it came then, and the Obama administration, by the end of its second term, had significantly toughened Chinese policy.

Administration officials were severely burned in 2012 when they believed they negotiated the withdrawal of Chinese ships from a disputed area near Scarborough Shoal, near the Philippines. Manila withdrew its ships, while Chinese ships remained. Campbell and Ratner both attended this meeting in a Virginia hotel room and have not forgotten.

Dredging is underway at Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in March 2015.

In 2016, when US intelligence reported the presence of Chinese dredgers near the same area, Obama warned Xi against building any new man-made island. On this occasion, the Chinese retreated. Obama was also the first US president to explicitly promise that the US-Japan security treaty covered the defense of the Senkaku Islands, which are claimed by China as Diaoyu.

Nonetheless, members of the new Biden administration are keenly aware of the perception that Trump has hardened with China and thus gained influence over Beijing, when they missed their moment the first time around. The statement on Taiwan released by the State Department on Jan. 23 was particularly significant in laying the groundwork on an issue that could define bilateral relations.

“We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of Taiwan,” the statement said. For Drew Thompson, who served as Pentagon bureau chief for China, Taiwan and Mongolia for seven years from 2011, the statement was “reassuring on many levels.”

“If you were worried that the Biden administration was Obama 2.0,” he said in a tweet, “think again.”