Pakistan receives first batch of COVID vaccine from China





By Sajjad Hussain (Eds: Update with quotes from Prime Minister Imran Khan)

Islamabad, February 1 (PTI) Pakistan received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine donated by its closest ally, China on Monday, as the country prepares to launch its vaccination campaign later this week.

The vaccines were flown from China on a special Pakistan Air Force plane. The shipment was officially handed over to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

Alhamdulilah (by the grace of Allah) the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! I thank China and everyone who made this possible. I salute our frontline health workers for their efforts and they will be the first to get vaccinated, ”tweeted Dr Faisal Sultan, government health adviser.

Pakistan will begin its vaccination campaign later this week, starting with frontline health workers. So far, over 400,000 healthcare professionals have applied for the jabs. Then, citizens over 65 would be vaccinated; their registration will begin in 10 to 15 days, according to Planning Minister Asad Umar.

In addition to the free vaccine doses that arrived Monday, Pakistan will buy an additional 1.1 million vaccines from China, while the international vaccine alliance Covax has pledged 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the first half of the year.

During the ceremony at the Nur Khan Ar base, Qureshi said that China has once again given a practical demonstration of its friendship with Pakistan.

“This year is all the more meaningful as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We are planning to celebrate [the milestone] and open new doors of cooperation and friendship, ”he said.

The minister thanked the top Chinese leaders and their military for their essential help in the fight against the pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador Rong said Pakistan was the first country to receive COVID-19 vaccines free of charge from the Chinese government.

He said China regards Pakistan as its “closest friend” and its “priority for cooperation”.

After 70 years of diplomatic ties, Rong said, “Our friendship is higher than mountains, deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey. Our hearts come together in the common fight against COVID-19.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government will provide a coronavirus vaccine to everyone without discrimination.

“The rich and the poor will not matter. We will try to cover as many people as possible,” he said.

The government plans to administer the vaccine to the entire population during the current year, Khan said as quoted by Radio Pakistan.

Khan also said that frontline health workers would be vaccinated in the first phase, followed by the elderly and those with health problems.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Pakistan, from kindergarten to university level, were reopened on Monday after being closed for more than two months due to a second wave of coronavirus.

Pakistan reopened school and colleges in September last year after a five-month hiatus due to the virus outbreak. However, a second wave of the virus led to the closure of all educational institutions on November 25.

Pakistan had opened schools for grades IX to XII on January 18. Other educational institutes were due to reopen on February 1.

According to the guidelines, strict adherence to standard operating procedures for COVID-19 is mandatory.

The students in each section have been divided into two groups and each group will attend classes three days a week.

The move comes as the number of recovered COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has reached 501,252, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

With the 1,615 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the number of cases of the virus in the country stands at 546,428.

The death toll is 1,683, including 26 dead in the past 24 hours. Authorities have said 2,092 patients with COVID-19 are in critical condition. PTI SH IND AKJ NSA

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

Learn more about Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos