First Thing: Trump Appoints Last Hour Impeachment Legal Team | Donald trump





Hello.

Donald Trump has hired a new legal defense team for his Senate impeachment trial next week, a day after his previous team resigned en masse. The new team will have very little time to prepare for the trial, in which Trump is accused of inciting a deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill, Tuesday marking the deadline to submit a preliminary memo describing the defense of the former presidents. According to CNN, all five of Trumps’ previous team quit after disagreeing with him over strategy.

Trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L Castor will now lead the Trumps team. Schoen previously represented Roger Stone, who was convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation into Trump’s collusion with Russia, and also met convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the financier prepared for trial for sexual exploitation. Castor is a former Pennsylvania acting attorney general who opposed reforms to support victims of sexual abuse and refused to prosecute Bill Cosby a decade before his conviction.

But is it important? While some have called the last-minute team change a crisis for Trump, others have suggested that it is not important to defend him, Republicans are unlikely to impeach Trump, regardless. the substance of his case.

More [Republicans] already have their answer. Trump couldn’t offer any defense or he could go to the floor to read lines from the Joker movie that they would always vote to acquit, tweeted Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer.

Jared Kushner has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating normalization agreements in the Middle East. Trump’s son-in-law and former senior White House adviser was appointed along with his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, by the Harvard law professor who defended Trump in his first impeachment trial.

Will the Republican Party break with Trump? The former president is the first to be indicted twice and his trial in the Senate is approaching. But Trump is also responsible for much of the party’s base of support, leading Joan E Greve to ask if Republicans can afford to abandon him.

The United States braces for a more infectious Covid strain, as the battle for a stimulus package continues, Osterholm says a surge of the new strain is likely to occur in the next six to 14 weeks. Photograph: Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

A leading infectious disease scientist yesterday said that a British strain of coronavirus, believed to be more contagious and deadly, could hit the United States like a hurricane in the spring. Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, a member of Joe Bidens’ transitional coronavirus advisory committee, predicted that the variant could become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States. It came as the United States confirmed more than 26 million cases of the coronavirus and the death toll approached half a million.

It seems increasingly likely that the White House will attempt to bypass Republicans with its coronavirus relief program. Republican senators made a lowball offer on Sunday, launching a $ 600 billion bailout package from less than a third of the $ 1.9 billion stimulus package the Bidens team unveiled. The gap between the Bidens plan and the Republicans’ offer has raised questions about whether the GOP is serious about making a deal.

Thirteen states still do not have a statewide mask-wearing mandate, all of which are led by Republican governors. Biden may be taking the coronavirus pandemic by the horns, but there is still strong resistance to public health measures among conservatives. Lauren Arantani examines how leaders of Republican states could hamper Bidens’ approach to the pandemic and what power the federal government has to act.

The WHO investigative team has visited the market where the coronavirus was first detected, as it conducts its research into the origins of the virus. The team arrived at Huanan Market in the midst of heavy security and left in a convoy after about an hour.

Myanmar military coup: soldiers take to the streets of Yangon and video of Naypyidaw

The military seized power in Myanmar, with Chief Aung San Suu Kyi detained and state phone services, banks and media shut down in the country’s largest city, Yangon. Aung San Suu Kyi urged the public to protest the coup, saying the military was trying to reimpose a dictatorship.

On Monday morning, military television said the military had taken control of the country for a year and handed over power to the commander-in-chief, General Min Aung Hlaing. According to the report, the military declared a state of emergency and detained senior government officials for fraud in the last general election. The United States has threatened to take action against those responsible if the coup was not called off, joining international condemnation from world leaders and human rights experts.

The Rise and Fall of Aung San Suu Kyi: Ten years ago she was released from house arrest, with world leaders hailing her freedom as the start of democracy in Myanmar, but her de facto leadership of country did not live up to expectations. Ben Doherty and Rebecca Ratcliffe map Aung San Suu Kyi’s leadership.

Russian police arrest protesters demanding release of Navalny video

Moscow has been locked out as supporters of Alexei Nalvany protest his detention, the largest protest in Russia in a decade. Authorities have closed metro stations in the capital and blocked streets, as at least 5,100 people have been arrested.

A major storm threatens to hit the New York area today, with more than 110 million people in the Midwest and Northeast on winter weather warnings. The storm could cause more than a foot of snow and create blizzard-like conditions.

CEOs of U.S. oil companies ExxonMobil and Chevron discussed the merger in early 2020, in what would have been the biggest merger ever. Legal documents have been drafted, but discussions are no longer ongoing.

The statistic of the day: the conflict in Yemen has claimed more lives than the coronavirus in most countries

The conflict in Yemen has now spread to 47 borders and claimed 233,000 lives. With the exception of the United States, this is more than the number of coronavirus deaths in each country. Brazil lost the second highest number of lives, with 224,500, followed by Mexico with 158,000. Bethan McKernan examines the impact of the conflict on the country, which is ravaged by war, cholera and coronavirus and is coping to the world’s worst famine in decades.

Don’t miss this: Who is Merrick Garland?

Bidens’ choice for Attorney General was the lead prosecutor in the case against the perpetrator of the Oklahoma City bombing, in which an anti-government white supremacist set off a truck bomb that killed 168 people , the deadliest domestic terrorism incident in US history. As the United States again sees a rise in the ideology that motivated the incident, Tom McCarthy asks those who knew him during the affair how they prepared Merrick Garland for his job and why he is there ideal man for the post of attorney general.

Last Thing: My Name is Earl star is now a successful photographer Since the show Jason Lee has built a successful career as a photographer. Photography: Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS

My Name is Earl star Jason Lee has made a name for himself on the hit American sitcom. But he recently found solace in traveling with his camera, documenting the eerie beauty of the Americas. In this interview, he discusses work on the hit series, Trump, and why he fell in love with photography.

Register

Sign up for the American morning briefing

First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every day of the week. If you haven’t yet registered, subscribe now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos