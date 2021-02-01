Boris Johnson’s ‘optimistic’ Britons may book summer vacation in 2021: CityAM





Boris Johnson said today he was “optimistic” that the British will be able to go on summer vacation this year, after the easing of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister said he could not give “concrete” details on when travel would be allowed and that “some things have to be okay”, such as the rollout of vaccines in the UK. Read more: Covid testing pushes in Surrey after South African variant with no travel link discovered The Prime Minister is due to present England’s roadmap to emerge from the current lockdown on February 22, with some restrictions to be relaxed on March 8. In the meantime, the government aims to vaccinate the 15 million people most vulnerable to Covid by February 15 – a goal that appears likely to be met. Yesterday 9.3 million in the UK had received a dose of the Covid vaccine and 494,209 of those people were also receiving the second dose. Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data Speaking today on a trip to Cornwall, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t want to give too much concrete as dates for our summer vacation. I am an optimist – I understand the reasons for being optimistic – but some things have to go well. “The immunization program must continue to be successful. “We have to make sure that we don’t get left behind by new variants, we have to make sure that we continue to control the disease and reduce the level of infections.” Read more: Coronavirus: Employers Cannot Require Staff to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine It comes as the government announced today that residents of Woking, Surrey will be offered coronavirus tests after two people in the community tested positive for the South African variant, with no travel links to South Africa. Households in the Goldsworth Park and St Johns areas of Woking will be visited and asked to take a Covid-19 test whether or not they show symptoms.





