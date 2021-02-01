Opinion | Trumpism is American fascism





What Kind of Citizen Trump and his supporting partisan media have produced? Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Still occupies her position in Congress because she is representative of the radical MAGA ascendant. Those who openly reflect it racism, its unbalanced conspiratorial thought and its endorsement of violence against public figures are now treated as serious political constituency within the Republican Party. Trump has spoken strongly on Greenes’ side. A participant in the January 6 attack sent a video to his children saying: We broke into the Capitol. … We entered, we did our part. We were looking for Nancy [Pelosi] to shoot her in the friggin brain, but we couldn’t find her. The detail that touches me? She sent this to her children. She lived in a mental world where parents brag about base and shameful things. And she saw her actions as an expression of a public duty, an example of doing her part. Call it civic barbarism. Instead of promoting the values ​​of responsible citizenship, Trump and his media enablers uplift and bless the worst of us. They make many Americans less self-governing and more dangerous to their neighbors. And they do it for the reason some of the founders dreaded the most: to lead the mob against true democracy. How can we consider the destruction of our founding tradition as proof of patriotism? Because some have adopted a very different political philosophy from that of the founders. This government approach promises the recovery of a mythical past. This fuels a feeling of victimization of whites. It emphasizes emotion over reason. It denigrates experts and expertise. He slanders foreigners and blames them for social and economic ills. He warns of the worldwide plots of Jews and dark elites. He accepts a leader’s lies as a deeper form of political truth. He reveled in anger and dehumanization. He praises law and order while reserving the right to disobey the law and overthrow the political order by violence. It is a reality that I have resisted. The 45th President and a significant portion of his supporters have embraced American fascism. And Trump’s buffoonery does not disprove this point. While he probably can’t name the political theory he embraced, his own recklessness, vanity, and authoritarian instincts led him into the Fascist furrows. He displays an intuitive affinity for leaders such as the Russians Vladimir Putin, the Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Hungarians Viktor Orban. And Trump would have reversed the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election if he could, which would have broken a constitutional continuity that has lasted for more than two centuries. I don’t think Trump is particularly close to success. This time. But the influence of his treacherous ideology is still spread by unprincipled people seeking influence and profit. American fascism must be aggressively marginalized. This won’t happen if responsible Republicans refuse to engage in debate or leave the field altogether. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) And Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) Need backup. Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Needs a relentless ridicule for his weakness. The task of marginalization will also be more difficult if those on the left attempt to lump all the conservatives into the Trump camp by arguing that fascism is somehow the natural destination of the appointment of Barry Goldwaters or the presidency of Ronald Reagans. This is bullshit. I have been involved, for example, in the current ideological conflict between Representative Jack Kemp (RN.Y.), for whom I worked, and Pat Buchanan, who saw Trumpism. Kemp was the most genuinely conservative voice. And there is a huge moral divide between the policies of George HW Bush, George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney on one side, and outweigh civic barbarism. Much of the political future of the United States will depend on developing convincing and responsible American conservatism as an alternative to Trump’s temptation. This may or may not happen within the GOP. But for American democracy to function fully, civic republicanism will ultimately need a focus on the political right.

