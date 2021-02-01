Go beyond the active, the pro-active budget: PM Narendra Modi

Calling the budget “proactive” under extraordinary circumstances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it focuses on areas that will rapidly increase wealth and well-being. “Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi,” the prime minister said. The budget has an impression of reality and the confidence of development. The impact of Covid-19 across the world has rocked the entire human race. Under these circumstances, today’s budget highlights India’s self-confidence and at the same time it will inject new confidence into the world, Modi said. The budget carries the vision of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) and represents the inclusion of every citizen and section of society, and is not responsive at all, he added. We went beyond the asset and gave a pro-active budget, he said.

FIVE PRINCIPLES

The Prime Minister highlighted five principles that underpin the budgetary expansion of new growth opportunities, opportunities for young people, giving a new dimension to human resources, infrastructure development and support for the growth of new sectors . The budget will improve the comfort of everyday life by simplifying procedures and rules. The budget will bring positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and the infrastructure sector, he said. Special emphasis is placed on health, hygiene, nutrition, pure water and equal opportunities. Along with an unprecedented increase in infrastructure spending, there are many systemic reforms that will benefit growth and job creation, he said.







SPECIAL FOCUS

The budget is focused on health care and overall development, the prime minister said. In particular, I am happy that this budget has given special attention to development in our southern states, northeastern states and regions like Leh-Ladakh … This budget is a major step towards the creation of coastal states from India like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the trading powers of West Bengal. This budget will go a long way to harness the unexplored potential of northeastern states like Assam, he said. Modis’ mention of states is significant as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam are due to hold elections soon. Particular emphasis is placed on micro, small and medium enterprises and infrastructure to increase employment opportunities, he said, adding that the budget of MSME sectors had more than doubled compared to last year.

RESPOND TO CONCERNS

Amid protests against new farm laws, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to the welfare of farmers. Villages and our farmers are at the heart of this budget, he said, highlighting the steps taken to strengthen the agricultural sector. Farmers will be able to obtain loans more easily. To strengthen the mandis … a provision has been made from the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, he said. Experts, worried about the impact of Covid-19, had assumed that the burden on the common man would increase, but keeping in mind its fiscal sustainability obligations, the government insisted on increasing the size of the budget, said the Prime Minister.

