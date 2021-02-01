Jokowi to directly oversee the selection of BPJS Health Director candidates





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo should immediately oversee the ongoing selection of candidates for the post of Director of the Social Health Security Administration Body (BPJS). The reason is that this agency will later collect public contribution funds and use the APBN. This was passed on by the former head of the National Social Security Council (DJSN) Tubagus Rachmat Sentika Hasan in response to the ongoing selection of the supervisory board and directors of BPJS Kesehatan. “We hope that the president will not make the wrong choice of the new directors of BPJS Kesehatan to elect someone who is experienced, has the ability and balance sheet crisp and clear, ”Rachmat Sentika told reporters in Jakarta on Monday (1/2/2021). Rachmat Sentika also underlined the importance of communicating to the public in a transparent way the results of each BPJS Health selection. “So that Pak Jokowi can directly listen to the public’s comments regarding the profile of each successful candidate who did not qualify. Don’t let Pak Jokowi be misinformed and make the wrong choice,” Rachmat said. Meanwhile, Roy Pangharapan of the People’s Health Council (DKR) questioned the names of the BPJS directors proposed by the selection committee to President Jokowi. Indeed, according to him, the names submitted did not comply with the original regulations. “There were reports that the names published did not conform to the original rules at the timeDownload. What happened to this selection? Is there any point in doing it like this? Roy said. For this reason, Roy asked President Jokowi to oversee the ongoing selection of directors of BPJS Kesehatan. The reason is that BPJS Kesehatan’s problems are piling up and have not been resolved so far. “Don’t let BPJS Tenaga Kerja’s loss of Rs 43 trillion of public funds happen again at BPJS Kesehatan,” Roy concluded. It is known that on November 19, 2020, the selection committee declared that no less than 20 candidates for the supervisory board and 48 candidates for the directors of BPJS Kesehatan had passed the selection. Online Assessment. This declaration has been sent by the Candidate Selection Committee to the Members of the Supervisory Board and of the Candidates to the Members of the Board of Directors of the Administrative Body of the Social Security of Health at the announcement number: 07 / Announcement / PANSEL / BPJS-K / XI / 2020 which was signed by the president of the BPJS Santé, Suminto, Ssos, MSc, PhD selection committee. The announcement, which was attached with the names of 68 candidates for the supervisory board and candidates for the directors of BPJS Kesehatan for the 2021-2026 working period that have elapsed were then invited to participate in the next selection, namely the realization of the vision and presentation of the mission and interviews as well as offline medical tests (physical presence) from November 24 to December 7, 2020. After the interview, 10 candidates for the supervisory board and 16 candidates for the directors of BPJS Kesehatan. This was announced by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno at the Ministry of State Secretariat on Thursday (7/1/2021). The selection committee submitted the names to the president. In addition, the President himself chose the name of the CEO of BPJS Kesehatan for the period 2021-2026. At the same time, the chairman of the supervisory board is elected by the DPR Source: BeritaSatu.com

