The Hualong One reactor is now operational in China





The first of two new reactors at a nuclear power plant in China entered commercial operation, becoming this country 50e reactor in operation, according to the China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA). Hualong One is a third generation pressurized water reactor, developed by China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) and China General Nuclear Power. It is the fifth reactor currently in service at the Fuqing nuclear power plant in Fujian provinces. It began commercial operation on January 30 after being connected to the grid on November 27 of last year. Construction of the reactor began in 2015. The Hualong One reactor entered commercial operation on January 30, 2021 at the Fuqing nuclear power plant in China’s Fujian province. Courtesy: China National Nuclear Corp. A second Hualong One reactor in Fuqing is expected to be completed this year. This marks that China has mastered third-generation independent nuclear technology after the United States, France, Russia and others, CNNC said in a statement on the official WeChat account. Hualong One units are designed with a power generation capacity of 1,161 MW, with a lifecycle of 60 years. CNNC presented Hualong One as a reactor in which around 90% of the equipment used, including all core elements, was made in China. We must not only export our own nuclear energy, but also build it to our own standards, so that we cannot be controlled by others, chief designer Xing Ji said in a statement. Two layers of containment The Hualong One reactor has two layers of containment; CNNC calls it one of the safest reactors in the world. The company said the Fuqing project makes China an advanced player in nuclear power. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he sees nuclear power as a top priority under the government’s Made in China 2025 initiative, a measure intended to support the country’s high-tech industries. China, the world’s third largest producer of nuclear energy behind the United States and France, has around 52 GW of production capacity from its 50 reactors in operation. The CNEA said 19 more reactors, which could add an additional 21 GW of production capacity, are under construction in the country. Chen Hua, vice president of the CNEA, said in September last year that by 2025, China expects to have 70 GW of operational nuclear power generation capacity, with an additional 40 GW in operation. construction. Officials said China expects nuclear power to account for around 10% of the country’s total power generation capacity by 2035, as the country moves away from coal power. , long the main source of electricity in the country. Coal-fired energy represents around two-thirds of the country’s production mix. China capped total coal production at 1,100 GW last year, though the country still has hundreds of coal-fired power plants in its development pipeline. Net zero carbon objective In September 2020, President Xi announced that the country aims to reduce its net carbon footprint to zero by 2060, but analysts said coal-fired power was important for the country’s economic recovery after the pandemic. coronavirus. The country suspended its nuclear power program between 2016 and 2018, as the government did not approve the construction of new reactors during this period. Officials said this was in part due to lingering concerns about nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011 and slow progress in the development and design of third-generation reactors, including the Hualong One, and the AP1000 from Westinghouse. . Two AP1000 reactors are used in the two-unit extension of the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia. This project, which is currently the first construction of a new large US nuclear power plant since the late 1980s, could see the start of the first of these two units by the end of this year. Darrell proctor is associate editor for POWER (@POWERmagazine).







